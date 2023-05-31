Kevin Federline to Britney Spears: Approve My Move to Hawaii ASAP or I'll Take You to Court!!

Remember a couple of weeks ago, when we reported that Kevin Federline wants to move to Hawaii with Britney Spears’ sons?

Well, his goals haven’t changed.

But he still needs Britney to sign off before he can move their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, to another state.

Kevin is desperate to make solid plans — and threatening to take Britney to court if he doesn’t get approval soon.

TMZ is now reporting that Kevin Federline has given Britney Spears a deadline to approve his intended move to Hawaii with their sons.

Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline are both teenagers. An interstate move cannot be one parent’s sole decision.

However, if Britney refuses — or simply doesn’t answer — her ex-husband is prepared to take this to family court.

His attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, spoke directly to the tabloid about where things stand.

He reported that he has asked Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to send a letter or email to confirm that Britney approves of the Federline relocation to Hawaii.

That has not happened. It’s not the same as a “no,” but it sure as heck isn’t the “yes” that Federline and his wife are hoping to see.

Apparently, Kevin Federline’s big plan is to make this major move on August 1. That’s halfway between the summer solstice and the autumnal equinox — literally the middle of summer.

But before he can make that move, he has to get all of his ducks in a row. That means, you know, finding a new place to live.

The job thing is already in the bag. His wife, Victoria Prince, has a job offer at a local university. The whole reason that they want to move there is because she can join their sports department.

Sean Preston is 17 years old. Jayden James is 16 years old. The move shouldn’t be a huge issue.

For one thing, their dad has full legal custody and, his attorney argues, de facto physical custody of both boys.

Also, Sean will actually be a legal adult before the summer ends. Asking on his behalf is more of a convenience, it sounds like.

However, Kaplan claims that he has not heard a response from Britney’s attorney.

So he has set a deadline of Friday, June 2.

If he doesn’t hear back — and hear a “yes” — he plans to go to court and ask family court to approve the move.

As we previously reported, it doesn’t sound like Britney has any known objections to the move. Britney feels hurt by the current distance from her sons, but she is (obviously) not trying to force the issue.

It’s possible that she just wasn’t eager to sign off, but will with the deadline.

And it’s also possible that there’s something else going on that we just don’t know about. It might not even be nearly as dramatic as Kaplan’s transparent grandstanding.