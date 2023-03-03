Al Pacino, 82, Accused of Emotionally Abusing 20-Something Girlfriend Whom He Stole From Mick Jagger

At 82, Al Pacino still maintains a busy work schedule.

But sadly, it seems that might not be the only way in which the screen legend’s life has remained unchanged since the early 1970s.

Pacino’s love life is still notoriously messy, and the women he’s dating these days are about the same age as the ones he was hooking up with in his Godfather era.

In fact, his current partner was negative-22 years old when Al was wowing audiences as Michael Corleone.

Yes, Pacino is dating a 29-year-old film producer named Noor Alfallah.

Now, Noor seems to prefer more mature gentlemen.

In fact, she was dating Mick Jagger — a relative whipper-snapper at the age of 79 — when she first made Pacino’s acquaintance.

But Al appears to be her oldest beau yet, and not surprisingly, it seems that some of his octogenarian quirks are getting on her nerves.

“Al’s eccentricities may have been cute in the beginning, but they stink now,” a source close to the situation tells Radar Online.

“He insists she keeps all the lights low so he doesn’t see an old guy in the mirror,” the insider continues.

“She must dress in black or dark clothing because of his fashion motto, although high heels are okay, and generally be at his beck and call as his date even when it’s last minute.

The source says that Noor has made up her mind to dump Al — but she hasn’t told him yet.

It would be Pacino’s second high profile split in as many years.

Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 42, called things off in 2021, citing the age difference and his alleged stinginess.

“Al’s had rotten luck with the ladies recently and his reputation as a doddering old cheapskate doesn’t help,” the insider claims.

We imagine Al’s other offenses include constantly quoting his own movies (“Hoo-ah!”), making dinner reservations at 4 pm, and generally being eighty-freakin’-two years old.

Some outlets have described his behavior as emotionally abusive, and yeah, the all-black dress code thing is pretty bad.

But maybe he’s just extremely old-fashioned, and there’s a woman out there who would actually like that sort of arrangement.

The problem is, she’s probably not in her twenties, which means Al would have no interest in dating her.

People are out here giving Leonardo DiCapiro a hard time for dating much younger women, but there’s still hope that he’ll leave that sort of grossness behind as he advances deep into middle-age.

With Al, it’s pretty much too late.