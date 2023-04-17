Travis Scott: Here's Why Fans Think He's Furious That Kylie Jenner Is Dating Timothee Chalamet!

For over a week now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are dating.

At first, there was every reason to be skeptical.

The reports of a relationship between these A-listers appeared to be the result of wishful thinking on the part of their fans.

But then Kylie made the hour drive to Timothee’s house in Beverly Hills and unsuccessfully attempted to enter his home without being noticed by the press.

That was enough to convince many skeptics that Timothee and Kylie are actually dating, or at least hooking up.

And while the response to the news has been mostly ecstatic, it seems there’s one person who is very much not a fan of this relationship.

We’re talking, of course, about the father of Kylie’s two children, Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Travis and Kylie have been broken up for several months, but it seems that he might not be thrilled by the idea of her moving on with someone new.

Eagle-eyed online sleuths noticed that Scott left a complimentary comment on a recent Instagram photo of Kylie’s.

“A beauty,” Travis wrote on a photo of Jenner getting her makeup done.

At first, fans of the couple took the comment as an indication that Kylie and Travis were back together.

“THEY DIDNT BREAK UP LETS GOOOOO,” one hopeful commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Tell me they’re fine,” another added.

“Stoppppppp, i miss you guys,” a third chimed in.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently did some modeling together. Naturally, the situation has fans thinking that they’re back together. (Photo via Instagram)

“You and Kylie are best couple please be together forever,” a fourth implored.

But the tone changed abruptly when Scott deleted the comment.

“Idk if anyone posted this but apparently Travis deleted this comment,” one user observed.

“He probably commented it as a last resort desperation to get her back and deleted it [because] of the Timothee rumors,” another speculated.

Travis Scott cuddles up here to Kylie Jenner on the red carpet of an event they attended together.

“Just goes to show that he may not want her but he also doesn’t want her happy w/ someone else,” a third wrote.

“He’s so used to her just waiting around for him. He wasn’t leaving these comments when they were together so why now?” a fourth asked.

Others argued that Scott’s deletion could not have been a result of the Chalamet rumors.

Timothee Chalamet attends the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“He deleted it before the Timothee rumors came around,” wrote one amateur detective.

“He may have knew [sic] bout Timmy before the rumor began,” another pointed out.

“Maybe he didn’t get the response he was hoping from Kylie so he deleted it,” a third noted, adding:

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Or he knew something was going on before these rumors come around.”

At this point, it seems almost certain that there’s something going on with Kylie and Timothee, and she and Travis are over.

We don’t know if Travis is upset about the Timothee situation, but if he is, we might be on the verge of one of the most unexpected celebrity rivalries in history!