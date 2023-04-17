Jeremy Roloff Shades Zach, Escalates Weird Sibling Rivalry

Plenty of people use social media to shade Zach Roloff from time to time. Even his own fans.

But there is a difference between a playful dig at his choice of footwear and desperately trying to one-up him.

Recently, Tori and Zach shared some updates on their newly transformed backyard.

Jeremy just came out with his own landscaping project. And fans think that it sounds a little too familiar.

In his Story, Jeremy Roloff announced big plans for his and his wife's $1.5 million farm.

Just a few days ago, Jeremy Roloff shared a video to his Instagram Story.

He walked around his $1.5 million Oregon property and shared the big plans that he and Audrey have for their land.

“The sun is shining, and whenever it’s shining here, you get outside to do projects,” he shared.

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff

That might sound like absolute unmitigated hell to some people, but most of them would not choose to live on a farm.

According to Jer, Auj has big dreams to bring some color to their yard.

And he’ll need to teach her an important farming skill before they make this happen.

Audrey Roloff

“Audrey’s been wanting wildflowers,” Jeremy announced to his fans and followers.

“And,” he continued, “I figured it might be a good time to finally teach her how to drive the tractor.”

Jeremy explained that it’s time for her to learn “because I don’t know if she’s ever driven one.”

Audrey Roloff

As he spoke, Jeremy was sure to highlight some of the large farming equipment already on their property.

He then shared that he hoped to get this “experiment” done by the end of the day.

We hope that Auj’s time on a tractor did not prove to be catastrophic.

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff

Naturally, Jer’s post made its way across social media as various Little People, Big World fans discussed it.

Some delved into speculation on how Auj would fare on a tractor. Others praised the wildflower plans, noting how good native wildflower species can be for the environment.

But others recalled how Zach very, very recently planted wildflowers on his own property.

Zach Roloff

With that in mind, is it just a coincidence?

Some bizarre, landscaping version of “twin brain” for Zach and Jeremy?

Or, as many suggested online, perhaps this isn’t happenstance — but one-upmanship.

Zach and Tori Roloff

“I saw on Tori’s post earlier (before Jeremy posted this) that Zach & Jackson were planting wildflowers for her!” one forum commenter noted.

“Using just a simple shovel & some dirt!” they continued. “This post of Jeremy’s kind of made it look like he/they were [one] upping Zach, like a dig at him, & that he has the BIG machinery etc… to do the job.”

That same commenter then observed: “It always comes across that Jeremy & Audrey have to do everything bigger & better!!”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff

Another commenter chimed in to agree: “Bigger and better, plus they are trying so hard for a Kubota sponsorship.”

Yet another echoed their sentiments, writing: “I saw that earlier too (Tori’s) and thought the same thing when I read this post! lol.”

Whether or not Jeremy is copying Zach on purpose … it sure looks that way. Is that healthy? It seems sort of weird.