Kylie Jenner Pays Sneaky Visit To Timothee Chalamet's House; Are These Two REALLY Dating?

Last week, we reported on the surprising rumor that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are dating.

Now, Kylie and Timothee are both attractive young celebrities, so the fact that they’re hooking up shouldn’t have come as much of a shock.

Still, fans were floored by the revelation.

After all, these two inhabit very different worlds:

Timothee is quickly becoming one of the most respected actors of his generation, while Kylie only gets in front of a camera when it’s time to shill her overpriced makeup.

Nevertheless, it appears that Timylie are Kymothee or whatever you want to call them are actually happening.

According to a new report from TMZ, Kylie’s black Range Rover was parked outside of Timothee’s Beverly Hills home for several hours on Thursday.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be dating Timothee Chalamet. (Photo via E!)

Kylie attempted to enter the home unnoticed, but that’s no easy feat when you’re one of the most famous women on the planet.

The mother of two was reportedly alone when she made the hour drive from her Holmby Hills mansion to Timothee’s slightly more modest estate.

(Kylie might not actually be a billionaire — that’s still up for debate — but there’s no denying that she’s very, very rich.)

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Obviously, it’s possible that Kylie and Timothee just enjoyed a rousing game of checkers during her midday visit, but not surprisingly, fans are convinced that something slightly more adult took place.

This is the most solid evidence so far that these two are actually dating, or at least hooking up.

Prior to this week, the rumors were based on wild speculation and random tidbits like the fact that Jenner and Chalamet were both in attendance at a Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show earlier this year.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: Timothée Chalamet attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

Despite this latest development, however, many fans are still in a state of shocked disbelief.

“The streets are saying timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are dating … the jenners are collecting my men like pokemons, signing OFF,” one person tweeted.

“kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation,” another hilariously added.

Timothée Chalamet attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

“You can not convince me that kylie jenner and timothee chalamet are dating,” a third chimed in.

It might be a while before we hear any sort of official announcement from these two.

But after weeks of hearsay and conjecture, it now seems abundantly clear that these two are entwining their A-list appendages together every chance they get.