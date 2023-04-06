Tom Schwartz Spills ALL the Tom Sandoval Tea: He’s In Love with Raquel Leviss!

Tom Schwartz was a guest Wednesday night with Andy Cohen on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live.

And, as you might expect, the topic of the interview centered almost entirely on the relationship between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules stars apparently got together months ago… only for Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, to discover an intimate FaceTime video between the pair last month.

And to then dump Sandoval’s lying rear end right on the spot.

Bravo viewers, meanwhile, continue to wonder about the Sandoval-Leviss relationship.

How do they feel about each other these days? What does their future hold?

“In January, Tom came to me … and he told me that he was in love with Raquel. I was flabbergasted,” Schwartz told Cohen on Wednesday evening.

Sandoval’s business partner went on to say said his pal’s cheating became “an open secret” and that Sandoval was “flagrant” and “brazen” about his infidelity.

In his first comments about the aforementioned affair, Schwartz admitted that Sandoval might be a piece of $hit.

The Bravo personality then alleged that Sandoval and Leviss’ romance started when they had a one-night stand in August 2022 — adding that their romance developed and turned into an “emotional affair” a few weeks later.

“Tom was having, like, a midlife crisis,” Schwartz explained. “I learned in August, in late August about the affair, the one-night stand — allegedly.”

For her part, Leviss has said that she and Sandoval began as friends. And then, you know, one thing led to another and all that…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After Cohen pressed Schwartz on when he actually learned about the extent of the affair, the Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge co-owner insisted it wasn’t until January 2023.

As for why he didn’t tell Madix?

Schwartz blamed Sandoval for feeding him the “narrative that he has broken up with Ariana, or attempted to multiple times — many, many times. And he’s not happy, they’re not healthy, they’re not intimate, blah blah blah.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“He did a good job of placating me. … And he told me he has a game plan, he’s gonna do the right thing — and then he just kind of continued to kept procrastinate,” Schwartz added to Cohen.

He sounded a bit bitter about his fellow Tom has handled the ugly situation.

“I’m more upset with Sandoval because he took advantage of my kindness,” Schwartz said.

“And he put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake.”