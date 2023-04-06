Kody Brown to Robyn: Who Needs Arizona?!? Let’s Move Back to Las Vegas!

At this point in his life, Kody Brown is out of sister wives.

As a result, according to a brand new report, he may also be out of reasons to keep living in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The father of 18 moved from Nevada to the state he now calls home about five years ago, purchasing a large plot of land in a place called Coyote Pass at the time.

Kody’s stated goal back then was to build his own little community in the area, comprised of numerous houses for himself and his spouses — or one gigantic house.

Here’s the thing, however:

Christine left Kody in November 2021.

Meri and Kody terminated their marriage in January 2023.

And then Janelle confirmed that she had left Kody right around this same time.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

As Kody now sees it, therefore, he doesn’t really have a reason to be in Arizona any longer.

“To be honest, Kody is really looking to relocate back to Vegas,” a source told The Sun this week.

The insider went on to note that Brown’s dream of building on Coyote Pass is “kind of pointless” now that three of his four wives have left him behind.

“He believed that Coyote Pass was only possible if everyone was included in it,” the source continued. “But now it’s kind of pointless to stay in a situation that doesn’t make sense anymore.”

Kody has said very little in public ever since getting ditched by all of his spiritual spouses.

There’s been talk that he and Robyn are facing money problems and may need to sell Coyote Pass at some point in the near future.

Even after all this time, Kody hasn’t actually built a single thing on the property… while he has had to shell out mortgage payments for multiple homes in the area.

The whole thing is a pretty huge mess.

“The house is very expensive that they have, and it’s just a lot to take on,” this new Sun article adds of where Kody and Robyn have been residing for the last few years.

“It will be way more affordable to kind of start back over in Vegas.

“So that’s kind of what his plan is, but I don’t think Robyn wants to do that. She doesn’t want to leave her older children.”

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

Robyn has three older children from her first marriage to ex-husband David Jessop: Dayton, 23, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18.

Dayton and Aurora are currently attending school at Northern Arizona University.

Robyn also has two younger children – Solomon, 11, and Ariella, 7 – with Kody.

She has not yet said a word about where she and Kody may live out the rest of their years… or what it feels like for her to be the last sister wife standing.

t