Raquel Leviss Made Out With Tom Schwartz In Front of Tom Sandoval! What Is Going On Here?!

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard all about the months-long affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The so-called Scandoval has been all over the news for over a month now, and just about everyone who’s ever had anything to do with Vanderpump Rules has tossed in their two cents.

(As far as we know, Laura-Leigh and Vail Bloom have yet to sound off on the issue. Real fans know who we’re talking about!)

But what about the other Tom and Raquel affair — the one between Leviss and Schwartz?

At one point, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss were rumored to be dating. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, long before the Raquel’s romance with Tom Sandoval came to light, she was rumored to be dating his longtime bestie and business partner.

And while it doesn’t look as though their relationship ever progressed beyond a mere fling, we now know that Schwartz and Raquel did hook up at least once.

And it happened in the presence of Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and pretty much the entire Vanderpump cast.

Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hooked up during a group trip to Mexico. (Photo via Bravo)

(Katie Maloney hopefully didn’t witness the kiss, having already endured one awkward moment with her fellow Bubba earlier in the evening.)

After weeks of talking about it, Schwartz and Raquel locked lips during one of the many events leading up to Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Now, fans are dying to know if Raquel was already involved with Sandoval at the time of that scandalous kiss.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Sadly, we don’t know for sure, as Sandoval and Leviss have not yet come clean about exactly when their affair began.

But it seems there was something going in with them by the time of the Mexico trip.

Many viewers pointed out that Sandoval seemed less than thrilled when Schwartz explained his attraction to Raquel in an earlier scene.

Schwartz and Sandoval had an awkward conversation in Mexico. (Photo via Bravo)

Schwartz innocently told Sandoval he finds Leviss “beautiful,” prompting Sandoval to cut him off with a curt “I get it.”

So Leviss and Sandoval might not have been hooking up yet, but they would be very soon.

Following last night’s episode of Vanderpump, Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where he shed some new light on the Raquel-Sandoval timeline.

“I learned in August, in late August about the affair, the one-night stand — allegedly,” he said, later adding that “there was a lot of grey area there” as to the nature of their relationship.

Tom Schwartz talks Scandoval on Watch What Happens Live. (Photo via Bravo)

(Scheana and Brock got married on August 23 of last year.)

“From my point of view, it became, like, an emotional affair — which is still inappropriate,” Schwartz added.

“In January, Tom came to me … and he told me that he was in love with Raquel. I was flabbergasted.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

Given his ultimate loyalty to Sandoval, Schwartz was probably holding some facts back, but it seems he was being mostly honest during his interrogation from Andy Cohen.

Hopefully, the Vanderpump Season 10 reunion will provide a definitive answer to the questions of when Tom and Raquel started dating, and what’s going on with them now.