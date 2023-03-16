Ariana Madix Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Split: "What Doesn't Kill Me Better Run"

Ariana Madix has a message for her fans.

And, really, for the man who has been treating her like absolute $hit for many months.

Late on Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke out for the first time she splitting from Tom Sandoval — because she learned that Sandoval has been carrying on an affair with colleague Raquel Leviss.

As previously detailed, Madix discovered an intimate FaceTime video between Sandoval and Leviss about two weeks ago prior to walking away from the relationship.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“hi. where to begin?” asked Madix on Instagram, continuing online as follows:

“i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks.”

Madix then admitted that things have been a major challenging of late.

“when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” Ariana wrote.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Madix then confessed that she feels “devastated and broken.” But not hopeless!

“i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.

“i am so f—ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.

“what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were together for almost a decade. But the former then cheated with a friend and blew everything up.

Madix and Sandoval were together for nearly 10 years.

The former was out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month, showing support for the latter’s band, when she came across the aforementioned racy message from Leviss.

“She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels,” a source told People Magazine days after the discovery.

“This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

Sandoval owned up this awful actions on March 7.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he said at the time.

“Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are no more. That’s what happens when you cheat with a friend.

Added the unethical Bravo personality:

“I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.

“My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

According to insiders, Madix basically told her ex to take his apology and shove it.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: (L-R) Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Leviss, meanwhile, also issued her own statement after being outed as a mistress.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she began.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships.”