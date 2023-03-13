Tom Schwartz Calls Tom Sandoval "Piece of Sh-t" In First Public Comments on Scandoval Situation

It’s been nearly two weeks since the world learned that Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

And in that time, it seems like just about everyone has offered their two cents on the situation.

But amazingly, until this past weekend, Sandoval’s BFF and partner in crime had yet to publicly address the scandal that has rocked the Vanderpump Rules universe.

We’re talking, of course, about Tom Schwartz.

Tom Schwartz has finally spoken out about the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss cheating scandal. And he’s putting some wild rumors to rest. (Photo via Instagram)

We suppose it’s not all that surprising that Schwartz was reluctant to break his silence.

After all, like Sandoval, Schwartz worked hard to create a “nice guy” persona for himself (although many Vanderpump fans believe neither Tom has ever deserved that label).

And by speaking out on his best friend’s bad behavior, Schwartz runs the risk of being viewed as a sympathizer, or worse, a co-conspirator.

Schwartz owns two two LA bars with Tom Sandoval. (Photo via Bravo)

(Earlier this year, it was rumored that Schwartz was hooking up with Raquel. Many now believe the co-stars feigned their attraction for one another to help cover up Leviss’ affair with Sandoval.)

But it’s hard for a reality star and LA restaurateur to hide from the press for very long, and TMZ caught up with Tom at LAX on Saturday.

“[Sandoval’s] okay, I think. Relatively speaking, I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so, that he’s a piece of s—. And to some extent, maybe he is,” Schwartz told the outlet in response to questions about Sandoval’s state of mind.

Tom Schwarts and Raquel Leviss were rumored to be dating. (Photo via Instagram)

“But he knows he f—ed up, and the whole thing is just really sad.”

Schwartz went on to say that he’d “worried about Ariana,” but noted that she has “lots of friends and family who love her.”

“Luckily, Ariana has a really good support system, and she’s with her friends,” Schwartz added.

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo vias Instagram)

“I hope she’s living a good life, just indulging. Hope she goes on a living spree. I’m just hoping this whole thing blows over.”

Schwartz went on to claim that he has no inside knowledge of Scheana Shay’s alleged assault on Raquel, as he hasn’t spoken with either party.

As for the claim that he hooked up with Raquel to cover for Sandoval, Schwartz insists he did not knowingly play a part in such an elaborate scheme.

Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

“No, that’s not true. Unless I was a pawn in the game,” he stated.

Asked whether or not he knew about the affair, Schwartz demurred, saying, “You’ll see it play out on the show.”

“It’s f—ing complicated. That’s the understatement of the year. I think Tom’s okay,” he concluded.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

“Really I’m just sad about the negative impact it’s having on our business, but I think cooler heads will prevail, and I’m just gonna keep on keeping on.”

The scandal has resulted in the Toms’ restaurants getting bombed with negative reviews on Yelp.

But there’s also some good news on the business end of things, as this situation is sure to be good for Vanderpump ratings!