Tom Sandoval Was "Obsessed" With Raquel Leviss Before Affair, Seethed With Jealousy When She Hooked Up With Schwartz

The Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair has been making tabloid headlines for more than six weeks now, and you might think it’s been explored from just about every angle.

But the affair has affected just about every member of the Vanderpump Rules cast, which means there are pretty much endless facets to this thing.

Take, for example, the situation involving Raquel and Tom Schwartz.

Yes, long before the Scandoval, Raquel hooked up with the other Tom during one of Scheana Shay’s many pre-wedding events.

Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hooked up during a group trip to Mexico. (Photo via Bravo)

And on last night’s episode of Vanderpump, we got to witness the aftermath of that very public make-out sesh.

As many viewers pointed out, Sandoval seemed to have a very strong — and very, very weird — reaction to the news that his best friend had locked lips with his side chick.

“Raquel! Raquel!” Sandoval shouted at Leviss after the party had moved back to his hotel room.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

It’s possible that Sandoval had not yet slept with Leviss, and it would be months before Ariana would find out about the affair.

Even so, Madix wasn’t a fan of her boyfriend’s obvious obsession with Raquel — especially since it smacked of a perverse jealousy.

“Tom, stop! You’re acting weird,” Ariana replied. “Why are you saying ‘Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?'”

“‘Cause she f–king made out with Schwartz,” a very worked-up Sandoval shot back.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

He then plopped Schwartz’s room key down on the table, clearly suggesting that Raquel surprise him in bed.

The Leviss-Schwartz romance quickly fizzled — dude actually high-fived her the next morning — but the ripple effect on those around them was considerable,

“I feel like somebody has punched me in the gut and then kicked me in the face. The people cheering Tom and Raquel on, not one of those people care about me,” Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney complained.

“I feel so much hate inside of me. I hate them both, but I hate Tom more. Raquel, f–k her, but Tom owes me more than this.”

Katie Maloney tells her side of the story on Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Bravo)

One person who was definitely on Katie’s side in all of this was Lala Kent, who labelled Raquel “a disgusting swamp creature” after learning of her dalliance with Schwartz.

“You know what I think? I think that your self-worth comes from approval of a man, which is very sad to me,” Kent told Leviss.

“I always need love and support and I appreciate the people that give it to me,” Raquel replied, prompting Kent to fire back, “No, you appreciate people who bob their head and tell you that everything is good.”

Lala Kent is speaking out about the Scandoval situation. It seems she’s still not a fan of Raquel’s! (Photo via Instagram)

Leviss then suggested that Kent get a “hobby” since all she can seem to do is “talk about me.”

“A hobby, bitch? I don’t care about this,” Kent retorted.

“What I do care about is how you’ve affected my friend. I think it’s gross, I think it’s dirty, I think it’s disgusting and I think you need to go find yourself elsewhere. Be prepared.”

Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent looked into the camera while sitting in a car in this alluring photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mind you, Kent said all of that to Lala before the news of her affair with Sandoval went public.

Lala might be a little too harsh for some people’s taste, but when it comes to judging character, she’s rarely wrong.

And after last night, we’re even more excited about the Vanderpump Season 10 reunion.

Should be a doozy!