Tom Sandoval Might Be FIRED by Bravo for Howie Mandel Interview: Report

As Bravo viewers know well by now, Tom Sandoval is in scalding hot water for having been in Raquel Leviss while he was dating Ariana Madix.

Now, however?

Sandoval may be out of a job.

Allow us to explain…

On Tuesday, Sandoval opened WAY up about his relationship with Leviss during an appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

“This whole situation, obviously I’ve never experienced anything like it in my life,” the 40-year old said on the program. “It’s just crazy how big this story has gotten.”

During the enlightening interview, Sandoval said his nine-year romance with Madix was basically over when he started sleeping with Leviss.

“There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection,” Sandoval alleged.

“We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself.”

The thing is, Sandoval went rogue in order to sit down with Mandel.

“They [Vanderpump Rules producers] had no clue he was doing this, of course not. They never would have allowed it,” an insider told The Sun after the bombshell interview went viral.

“They’re putting so much time and energy into making sure the rest of the season is better than any other season and hyping up the reunion.

“So, him pulling this bitch move is basically producers’ worst-case scenario.”

Translation?

Bravo executives want all the drama and all of the revelations to play out on their network — not on some unaffiliated podcast.

The producers had no “idea what he [was] going to reveal [and were] watching it in shock along with the fans,” The Sun continued.

The source went on to claim that producers are very “pissed” because everyone on the show has become “family” since filming began, “and him doing this is a big f-ck you to all of them.”

Sandoval told Mandel that he and Leviss started couples therapy in late 2022.

He apologized to his ex-girlfriend in March, and reiterated on the podcast that he still feels strongly about Ariana… despite cheating on her with co-star Leviss.

“I love Ariana. I still love Ariana and I care about her very much so, but we for a while had been sort of having our own lives,” the Bravo personality said.

“We were together for nine years. We built a business and we had a house together, we were a brand.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were together for almost a decade. But the former then cheated with a friend and blew everything up.

At this time, it’s unclear what kind of repercussions Sandoval will face for accepting this interview.

But the Sun insider claims that everything is on the table.

“No one on the cast would be shocked or upset if he was fired,” the source alleges.