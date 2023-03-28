Jax Taylor: It Was Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Who Brawled at the Vanderpump Reunion!

As we reported last week, a fight broke out at the taping of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

Thankfully, security personnel were on hand, so things didn’t get too out of control.

Although the situation was bad enough that host Andy Cohen had to get involved in breaking it up.

At first, it was unclear which members of the cast were involved in the altercation.

Now, the combatants have been identified by none other than former VPR star Jax Taylor.

Jax and wife Brittany Cartwright have been making the media rounds, and while it’s a little gross that they’re exploiting their friends’ scandal to try and regain relevance, they’ve been spilling some scalding hot tea.

So we’ll allow it.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are rumored to be having marital difficulties. (Photo via Instagram)

Anyway, Jax spoke out about his friend’s affair during a recent interview.

“I heard it was crazy, heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be,” Taylor told the former reality star told Extra on the red carpet of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Monday.

(As for why Jax was invited to the a music award show, your guess is as good as ours.)

“Uncomfortable. There was security there. There was almost brawls,” he added.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made a huge announcement toward the end of 2020. They are not returning to Vanderpump Rules.

As for who was involved in the beef, Jax says he has it figured out:

“I have a feeling it’s the two boys … in fact, I know that ’cause I talked to one of them,” he said, referring, Sandoval and his longtime best friend Tom Schwartz.

Jax didn’t elaborate on why the business partners nearly came to blows, but he suggested that Sandoval had it coming.

“They knew exactly what they were doing. This wasn’t a mistake. This wasn’t like, ‘Oh, a hookup.’ This has been going on for a long time, premeditated,” Taylor said of the affair between Tom and Raquel, adding that the pair deserve “everything that’s coming” because of their “lack of empathy.”

Obviously, everything Jax says should be taken with a grain of salt, but insiders have confirmed that the reunion took a serious toll on Sandoval.

“Tom has been very emotional after the [‘Vanderpump Rules’] reunion,” one source tells Page Six.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

“He wants to make it work with Raquel,” the insider shares. “But he knows the odds are stacked against them as a couple.”

As for whether or not Tom and Raquel are still dating, Sandoval says he and Leviss “are friends, but not putting a label on anything at the moment.”

TMZ caught up with a Sandoval in a parking lot this week, and the aspiring rock star explained away his actions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

“Hindsight’s always 20/20, man. It’s like when you look back at a situation, you think of all the things [you] should’ve, would’ve, could’ve done to make it better,” he said.

“Yes, I could’ve handled things way better. Of course.”

Sounds like Sandoval is filled with regret.

Unfortunately, it also sounds like he thinks acknowledging that regret amounts to an apology.