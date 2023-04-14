Raquel Leviss Checks Into Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Raquel Leviss knows she needs professional help.

In the wake of a headline-making scandal that has rocked all of the Bravo universe — Leviss was discovered last month to have been sleeping with Vanderpump Rules colleague Tom Sandoval while he was dating co-star Ariana Madx — Leviss has checked into rehab.

Not for substance abuse, however.

Her rep made that clear in a statement on Friday, April 14.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Raquel Leviss attends CLD Pre-Coachella House on April 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR)

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the new message reads.

“Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23.

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment.

“Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Scheana Shay was once close friends with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Bravo)

We last heard from Leviss in late March when she opened up to TMZ after her affair with Sandoval.

“It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more.

“But I’m sure we’ll go into detail about all of that at the reunion,” Leviss said to a camerman while sitting outside the Blush Nail Bar in Valley Village, California on March 22, prior to taking the Season 10 reunion.

Raquel previously claimed she and Sandoval weren’t certain these days where things stood between them, a sentiment she echoed in this same sidewalk interview.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I don’t know where our relationship is going to be. We’re just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out,” Leviss said to TMZ.

“I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes …

“We’re not putting a label on anything.”

Leviss also issued an apology to Madix back in early March — after Ariana apparently found an intimate FaceTime video on Sandoval’s phone from Raquel.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

The former beauty pageant contestant said back then she was “speaking to a counselor” about her personal issues.

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships.

“I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This statement came just hours after Sandoval released his own public apology in regard to his duplicitous role in the scandal.

“I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” he wrote, in part, in a March 7 Instagram post.

“No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.” The musician, 40, went on to note that he “can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

“I feel really horrible about that,” Tom continued.

“My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”