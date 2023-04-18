Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Are Back Together, Back on OnlyFans

Ask almost any 90 Day Fiance fan, and they will happily tell you that Paul Staehle and Karine Martins both suck.

Their toxic marriage has seen multiple breakups, harrowing accusations, and numerous calls to police. The innocents in this story are their two sons, who are no longer in their custody.

Ominous signs from recent months warned of this: Paul and Karine are now back together.

Having reconciled as a couple, they’re hoping to regain custody of Pierre and Ethan. And you can probably guess how they’re raising money for an attorney.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins appear in this promo for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Once again acting as the herald of bad news, In Touch Weekly reports that Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are “officially back together.”

Unfortunately, this is no surprise. This is not the first time that someone has published this grim announcement. And it will almost certainly happen again.

This time may have been a new record, as they remained separated for over a year. But how did they repeat this same mistake this time?

On his Instagram Story, Paul Staehle has often updated followers on his life. Even when he really, really shouldn’t. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The report also detailed how these two so unwisely slid back into old habits.

“Paul was in Brazil,,” the insider detailed. The 90 Day Fiance alum, as an American with experience living in Brazil, had gotten work that required him to stay in Brazil.

According to the source, “Karine begged him to come back.” She, the native Brazilian, was back in the American Midwest.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins got to spend quality time during a permitted visit with sons Pierre Staehle and Ethan Staehle. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Some 90 Day Fiance fans are certainly kicking themselves right now, wishing that they could have somehow stopped this from happening.

But though Paul and Karine were dropping hints of this dark eventuality. They arguably gave us all of the clues.

It all started last year, when Paul and Karine suddenly went from public accusations against each other to joining forces.

For years, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have been fairly transparent on social media. Well, mostly just Paul. For better or for worse.

Paul and Karine decided to team up last summer. At first, it was only because of the one thing that they still had in common: their boys.

See, social services had — months apart, and for very different reasons — removed Pierre and Ethan from Karine, then Paul’s custody.

Fans may recall how Paul’s face appeared in an unexpected place. Pierre was, briefly, a “missing” child.

Fortunately, Pierre Staehle did not remain “missing” for long. He was traveling in another state with his father, Paul Staehle. But his disappearance set off understandable alarm bells with CPS.

So, Paul and Karine hoped that they could work together to regain custody.

Rather than fighting against and badmouthing each other, they would cooperate and try to bring their boys home. To one household or the other, or even just to Paul’s mom’s house if they could.

That effort has not been a resounding success.

Absolutely not! Josh Seiter and Karine Martins briefly dated, much to the chagrin of people who wanted good things for Karine.

In the mean time, it appears that they both continued to date.

Famously, Karine briefly dated a fame-seeking clown. Thankfully they broke up late last year. He has since pursued numerous other reality TV personalities, including multiple Sister Wives stars.

(And then there was the incident where Paul filmed an OnlyFans video with Karine’s male cousin, but that’s hardly “dating”)

In an interview with 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, Paul Staehle discussed recording an OnlyFans video with his estranged wife’s male cousin.

Then, earlier this year, Paul wished a very public happy birthday to Karine. Just a year earlier, the two were actively accusing each other of some pretty nasty stuff.

This past January, Paul clarified to John Yates that he and Karine were in regular contact, but were just “friends.”

Their focus, at the time, was just their custody battle. And now, tragically, they are back together. Until their next ugly breakup, we suppose.

In April of 2023, Karine Martins returned to OnlyFans. So did her once-estranged husband. They had a very specific goal in mind for any funds that they raise.

And Karine and Paul have both returned to OnlyFans. The two turned heads and made headlines a couple of years ago, posting explicit sex tapes to the adult media subscription platform.

This time, they’re not just raising extra dough. In Touch Weekly reports that their goal is to “help pay for lawyer fees” as they try to regain custody.

“The new OnlyFans videos were recorded more recently,” an insider reported. “She signed documents in 2022 to approve the release of the videos. They are continuing to produce.” So … if that’s what you want to see, now’s your chance. Until they break up again.