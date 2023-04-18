Prince Harry, Prince William to Be Separated at Coronation In Order to Avoid Conflict

Well, the big day is almost here.

We’re just weeks away from the coronation of King Charles III, and the Brits are fully chuffed.

(That means excited. We think.)

To put it in American terms, it’s like if the Fourth of July only happened once every 70 years, and the old white guys being celebrated were still alive.

King Charles III attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Anyway, it’s Charles’ big day, of course, but the entire royal family be at center stage.

In particular, the eyes of the world will be on Prince Harry and Prince William.

Because as you may have heard, the formerly close brothers are not exactly besties these days.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In fact, insiders say the princes have not spoken since the release of Harry’s scandalous memoir back in January.

So it’s not surprising that coronation organizers have taken steps to ensure that there will be no “awkward encounters” between the brothers at the event.

According to a new report from The New York Post, Harry will be seated several rows behind William and the rest of his immediate family.

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo via Getty)

Harry will instead be seated alongside his cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Those two are okay on their own, but having to sit with the offspring of ultimate royal dirtbag, Prince Andrew, has gotta sting a bit.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward confirms that Harry and William will remain far away from one another at the ceremony.

Prince William and Prince Harry will both be in attendance at the coronation of King Charles III. But insiders say they will not interact with one another. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

She also predicts that they won’t interact before or after the ceremony, and that Harry will return to California as soon as possible.

“Out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him,” Seward noted.

“They all have really tight schedules, but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly,” she added.

Prince William and Prince Harry are not expected to speak to one another at the coronation. (Photo via Getty)

Seward also says that Harry has re-opened the lines of communication with his father, but she notes that tensions between the two are still rather high.

“I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son,” she said. “I think his relationship with William is for another time.”

Seward seems optimistic that Harry and William will one day repair that relationship — but that’s not an opinion that’s shared by the majority of royal watchers.