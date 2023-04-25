Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell: Cheating on Their Partners With Each Other?!

Folks, it seems that there’s some drama brewing among some of Hollywood’s hottest young stars.

According to a recent article in Page Six, Glen Powell’s girlfriend has unfollowed Sydney Sweeney on social media amidst rumors of an affair between the actors.

Now, if you’re not up to speed on who these two are, allow us to give you a quick rundown.

You might recognize Powell from recent hit movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Set It Up.

Glen Powell poses for photos for photos at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He’s not a household name yet, but he may soon reach that level of fame.

As for Sydney, she’s the rapidly rising star you probably recognize from shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Powell and Sweeney have spent the past couple of months filming an untitled rom-com in Australia.

They’ve also been making the media rounds to promote said flick.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

And several insiders have suggested that there’s been no need for these two to fake their romantic chemistry for the cameras — because they’re actually gettin’ it on in real life!

Co-stars hook up all the time, of course, but the problem is, Sydney and Glen are both involved with other people.

And it seems those other people are not thrilled with the reports they’re receiving from Down Under.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are rumored to be dating. The problem is, they’re both in relationships with other people! (Photo via Instagram)

Earlier this week, Powell’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram.

Of course, as we all know, unfollowing someone on social media can be a pretty big deal, and it’s often seen as a sign that there’s some sort of tension going on.

But here’s where things get even more interesting: just when we thought Powell and Sweeney might be ready to announce that they’re a couple, TMZ comes out with a report claiming that Sweeney is still very much engaged to LA restaurateur Jonathan Davino!

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 23: Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)

Yes, you read that right — engaged.

It seems Davino popped the question to Sweeney back in February of 2022, and she’s been rocking his ring ever since.

According to the outlet’s sources Sydney and Glen’s flirty behavior has all been a promotional stunt to draw attention to their movie — which, as far as we know, doesn’t even have a title yet.

So, what’s the truth here? Why did Gigi unfollow Sydney?

Sydney Sweeney attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

It’s hard to say for sure at this point, but it certainly seems like there’s some conflicting information out there. ‘

Maybe Powell’s girlfriend unfollowed Sweeney because she was upset about the reports of off-set canoodling.

Or maybe the rumors about Glen and Sydney were just that – rumors.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris are rumored to have called it quits. (Photo via Instagram)

Hey, maybe Paris dislikes Sweeney for reasons that have nothing to do with Powell!

Either way, it’s clear that there’s some drama going on, and we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

In the meantime, like Gigi and Jonathan, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Glen and Sydney!