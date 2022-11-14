Sydney Sweeney Obliterates Trolls Who Shame Her for On-Screen Nudity

It is gross enough that a creepy business would shame Sydney Sweeney for her on-screen nudity in a lawsuit.

What is even worse is the abhorrent behavior that some Euphoria “fans” have taken up.

These trolls have been attacking Sydney in an indirect way.

They post screenshots of her nude scenes. Then they tag her relatives on social media, to trick them into seeing it. Gross.

Every TV show on the planet will end up with screenshots and GIFs. Fans make these.

Many shows anticipate this, knowing that word-of-mouth over social media can do more to promote a show than any number of billboards or ads.

And yes, for prestige television like Euphoria with famous nude scenes, this images that enthusiastic viewers capture will sometimes contain nudity.

Sydney Sweeney is a grown 25-year-old woman and an astonishingly good actress. She knew all of this going into the show.

The problem, however, lies with some truly despicable trolls and how they are using these photos.

They are posting the screenshots and tagging Sydney’s relatives on social media — trying to force them to see her naked.

Sydney clapped back at these horrid beasts in a recent interview with British GQ.

“My cousins don’t need that,” she sternly noted.

Sydney then expressed: “It’s completely disgusting and unfair.”

She of course knows that she is not the only victim of this kind of harassment. And she notes that this takes many forms.

Sydney discussed the sexualization that women face in society.

Nudity in one instance — such as for work, for art — now follows her everywhere.

The trolls harassing her don’t necessarily want her to stop being naked.

But they do want to punish her for showing her body.

This is just one symptom of how countless women are treated.

And the parallels to her Euphoria character, Cassie Howard, are obvious.

“You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school,” she pointed out.

“And then,” Sydney remarked, “an audience that does the same thing.”

Numerous actresses have dialed back or quit doing scenes involving sex or nudity because of how monstrous audiences can be.

That is not unreasonable. They should always have total autonomy over their own bodies. Like everyone else.

However, Sydney has no plans to let the terrorists win, so to speak. If anything, the effect is the total opposite.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” she then expressed.

“I’m an artist,” Sydney stressed. “I play characters.”

She then admitted: “It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”