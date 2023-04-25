Jinger Duggar Opens Up About Health Issue, Receives Help From Unexpected Sibling

Jinger Duggar has been everywhere in recent months.

Jinger’s debut memoir hit bookstores in January, and the mother of two has been making the media rounds ever since.

With all those events and interviews, we suppose it was inevitable that Jinger would come down with something.

Thankfully, she’s receiving ample support as she recovers at home.

Jinger Duggar smiles very broadly in this sweet photo of the former reality star. (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger didn’t go into specifics, but she revealed on Monday that she’s been sick for over a week.

Illnesses happen, of course — especially to stressed out people who spend a lot of time in the company of toddlers.

So no one is surprised that Jinger is under the weather … but some folks are a little surprised about who came to her aid.

“When you’ve been sick for 8 days and your sister sends you all the goodies. Thanks @janamduggar,” Jinger captioned the photo above.

Jinger lives in LA and Jana is still in Arkansas, but that’s not the reason this care package has caught fans by surprise.

It’s been rumored that Jinger and Jana are not on the best of terms ever since Jinger hinted in her memoir that Jana that Jana took a vow of celibacy.

Jana Duggar recently came to the aid of her sister Jinger. (Photo via TLC)

Jinger wrote that her parents’ spiritual guru Bill Gothard would force young women in the community “to not get married for ten years and focus on the Lord without distraction.

“If you’re young, and like 15, okay. If it’s like five to ten years, that’s okay. But when you are 30 – and you are making single-service commitments – there is a problem there,” Jinger added.

“The vow of celibacy is the ultimate vow. Jinger didn’t say that Jana made the vow, but she said she knows people that have. Also, this was a Gothard thing,” one Reddit user commented in response to that passage.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

“I would love it if Jana said she made the decision for herself and it made her happy,” another critic added, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Instead of Jinger dumping all that info about Jana online.”

“As soon as Jinger said that, people took the vows of celibacy, I immediately thought of Jana. It would make sense for so many reasons,” a third chimed in.

Jana Duggar looks like she’s fed up with all the rumors. (Photo via TLC)

While most of her sisters have married and starred families, Jana has chosen to remain single.

It’s possible that she took a religious vow that requires her to remain unattached, but with how secretive her family has become, we’ll likely never know for sure.

Whatever the case, it seems there’s no truth to the rumors that Jinger and Jana have been feuding.

In fact, it looks as though the sisters are as close as ever!