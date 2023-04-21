Scheana Shay: Yes, I Assaulted Raquel Leviss! That Bish Deserved It!

Join us now, as we journey back in time to March 1, 2023, the fateful day on which the world first learned about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

On the night in question, Raquel was in New York to appear on Watch What Happens Live with her Vanderpump Rules castmate Scheana Shay.

The show went off without a hitch, but afterward all hell broke loose.

Apparently, Scheana and Raquel went out to a Manhattan hot spot after they finished their convo with Andy Cohen.

Scheana Shay was once close friends with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Bravo)

It was there that Scheana learned of Raquel’s betrayal.

Since both women are close friends with Sandoval’s then-girlfriend Ariana Madix, it makes sense that Scheana lost her cool.

In fact, that’s putting it rather mildly.

Raquel has filed for a restraining order against Scheana! (Photo via Instagram)

According to Raquel, Scheana punched her and left her with a black eye.

It was a shocking allegation, and Leviss doubled down on it by filing for a restraining order against Shay.

Raquel ultimately opted not to press charges, but Scheana wisely held off on telling her side of the story until she was in the clear legally.

Fittingly, Scheana broke her silence on WWHL Wednesday night, denying that she punched Raquel, but admitting that the confrontation did get physical.

“I did not punch her in the face,” Shay told Cohen, balling her fingers into a semi-fist to demonstrate that her long nails prevent her from punching anyone.

“As you see, I can’t really form a proper fist,” Scheana explained.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay used to be friends. (Photo via Instagram)

“But you asked did she physically assault her,” guest Michael Rapaport chimed in.

“I’m sorry to put you on the hot seat, there’s other ways to physically assault.”

“There’s a shove and there’s a punch and I did not punch her,” Scheana confessed.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay attend the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia)

“Did you throw her phone?” Cohen asked.

“Yes, I did,” Shay replied with a satisfying grin.

Andy then asked Scheana if she regretted her actions, and the mother of one didn’t miss a beat before answering, “No.”

Scheana Shay appeared on Watch What Happened Live this week. She finally admitted that she did indeed assault Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Bravo)

Now, we normally don’t condone violence of any kind, but it’s not hard to see why Scheana is a little proud of herself here.

After all, Ariana is her best and oldest friend, and Raquel betrayed her trust in truly appalling fashion.

It goes without saying that Tom Sandoval is the guiltier party here.

Tom Sandoval attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion” on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

But Sandy wasn’t around when Scheana found out about the affair, and Raquel was.

With any luck, Scheana will soon get the opportunity to give Tom a good hard shove too.

He certainly deserves it … and a whole lot more!