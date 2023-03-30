Scheana Shay Wins? Raquel Leviss Restraining Order Dismissed, Rival Feels "Vindicated"

Raquel Leviss didn’t show up to court on Wednesday for a previously scheduled hearing, giving a judge no choice in the legal matter but to dismiss her restraining order against Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay.

And then giving Shay no choice but to put her rival on absolute blast.

Leviss filed for an order of protection after an alleged physical confrontation with Shay in which she claimed Scheana gave her a black eye.

The altercation supposedly took place after it was discovered that Leviss was having an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval… who was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss are wearing GUESS and attending the GUESS Holiday 2018 Event on November 7, 2018 in West Hollywood, California in this photo.

“This isn’t reality TV,” Shay’s attorney said in a pointed statement after the aforementioned dismissal.

“This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel (Raquel) filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order.

“Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion.”

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay used to be friends. (Photo via Instagram)

A judge previously granted the restraining order that stated Shay would have to stay at least 100 yards away from Leviss.

The motion complicated the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion taping, as production had to get creative citing both stars at different times of the day.

From what we’ve read, things turned violent at this taping.

Shay’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, meanwhile, concluded her blistering message as follows…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all.

We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends:

Scheana and Ariana. Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana.

We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated.

As you might expect, of course, Leviss had a different reaction to the restraining order getting dropped.

“Scheana and her attorney were notified from the reunion to emails that Raquel wasn’t moving forward with the RO,” a legal representative for Leviss said on Wednesday.

“The court was notified by Raquel’s counsel that we were not attending and are not moving forward and we had filed the paperwork requested by the court clerk which is stamped received.

“Their attendance was to grandstand which was predictable….”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Leviss’s legal team added in its statement:

“At least [Rahmani] finally admits there was physicality involved and Raquel stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow bone and slashed eyebrow. (Not the dark circles that Scheana is trying to deflect towards).”

In her original filing — in addition to detailing her alleged injuries — Leviss alleged Shay is NOT showing remorse for her alleged actions.

On behalf of her client, Rahmani said on March 9:

“This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her.

“Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Concluded this initial statement:

“Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward.

“The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”