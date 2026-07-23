Andrew Tate Complains About Inhumane Conditions and 'Cannibals' In Prison, Actually Expects Sympathy

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As we previously reported, Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested earlier this week.

The brothers — who have built a massive audience by posting “manosphere” content online — were detained by Federal Marshals in Miami and may soon be extradited to the UK to face trial on 59 rape and sex trafficking charges.

But as of this writing, they’re still in the US — and it seems that Andrew is not too thrilled with their circumstances.

Andrew Tate (left) poses for a photo while entering the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

“I am being held in SHU, the highest level of security which exists,” reads a post that appeared on Tate’s X (formerly Twitter) account today.

“No commissary. No visits. No contact with the outside world. My neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night.”

We don’t know how Tate is managing to convey that message if he has “no contact with the outside world.”

Numerous commenters (and a scathing community note) have pointed out that social media is, indeed, contact with the outside world.

We don’t imagine that Tate is actually tweeting from his cell, but clearly, he’s been in contact with a friend or assistant who is sharing his message.

I am being held in SHU, the highest level of security which exists.



No commissary.

No visits.

No contact with the outside world.



My neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 23, 2026

And the tweets didn’t stop there!

“The system is millions of innocent people “just doing their jobs” to create an oppressive force of evil,” Tate continued, adding:

“Like daisies, individually sweet, but arranged to draw the face of satan.”

He also noted that the UK has a history of protecting accused predators like Prince Andrew, not prosecuting them.

“If I was really a sexual predator like grooming gangs, Prince Andrew, BBC Presenters, or Lord Mandelson (Epstein’s Best Friend),” he wrote, adding:

“The British Police would not be hunting me around the globe. They would be protecting me.”

Broken clock, and whatnot. But just because the UK has yet to prosecute royal Andrew, that doesn’t mean that grifter Andrew is innocent.

That would be like saying a US jury let OJ off the hook; therefore, every murder conviction in this country is invalid.

In any event, Andrew and Tristan are facing some very serious allegations, and if extradited and convicted, they could face life sentences.

The brothers were previously jailed in Romania, and the decision to allow them entry to the US was highly controversial.

Now, it sounds like the Tates will finally go in front of a judge. And he probably won’t be any more sympathetic to Andrew’s plight than Twitter was.