LIAR! Scheana Shay Says She Absolutely Did Not Give Raquel Leviss a Black Eye

Scheana Shay would like to tell her side of the story.

Late last week, Raquel Leviss was granted an order of protection against her fellow Vanderpump Rules star after claiming that Shay shoved her into a wall and punched her in the face.

Leviss even shared pictures of the alleged black eye that resulted from this attack.

She said in her legal documents at the time that Shay attacked her as revenge for Leviss having carried on a sexual relationship with Tom Sandoval while Sandoval was dating Shay’s close friend, Ariana Madix.

It’s a very sordid affair all around.

Except that Shay now denies her rival’s account of what transpired between the reality stars.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her,” Shay’s lawyer said in a statement on Thursday.

“Scheana never punched Raquel, period.

“The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay attend the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on August 15, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia)

The blistering message continued:

“Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Raquel going forward.

“The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

At this point, all we know for certain is that Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss — both Tom and Raquel have admitted as much.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We can’t say for certain what happened between Leviss and Shay, although the latter posted a picture of Madix and herself on social media after the cheating scandal went public last week, penning the caption, “Always got your back” along with it.

She followed those words up with the punch emoji.

And Leviss included this Instagram post in her court filing.

As it stands, Shay must stay at least 100 yards away from Raquel, her home and her workplace.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On March 7, Leviss wrote the following in her official filing:

“[Scheana] pushed me against [a] brick wall causing injury to back of [my] head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye.”

She said she had a “black eye and cut with scar to the left eyebrow, blurred vision and swelling to left eye” due to the assault and said she feared it would happen again.

Leviss has also said she’s sorry for sleeping with Sandoval, while attempting to clarify the status of their relationship these days.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” Leviss told People Magazine this week.

“Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones.

“I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone.

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”