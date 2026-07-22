Brandi Glanville Says Her Kids Are ‘Boring’ For Not Doing Cocaine

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It’s not surprising that parenting is a little bit different in Beverly Hills.

But based on Brandi Glanville’s latest remarks, it might be more different than we previously thought.

Yes, Brandi has never exactly been known for filtering her thoughts.

But even by her standards, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s latest comments are raising eyebrows.

Brandi Glanville attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

During a recent episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, the reality TV veteran admitted she used cocaine in the 1990s before making a surprising joke about her two sons, Mason and Jake.

“Well, I mean, let’s be clear, we’ve all done cocaine in the ’90s,” Glanville said.

She quickly added that she hasn’t touched the drug “since fentanyl came out,” referencing the growing dangers associated with illicit substances today.

The conversation then took an unexpected turn when co-host James Maas joked that she now uses fentanyl testing strips.

“I got them for the kids,” Glanville quipped.

She immediately clarified, however, that her sons don’t actually use drugs.

“Luckily, my kids don’t do cocaine because they’re boring,” Brandi said, adding:

“But that’s okay. I love that they’re boring. They don’t even like to drink. I’m like, ‘What do you do? Where is your life?’”

Despite teasing 23-year-old Mason and 19-year-old Jake, Glanville made it clear she isn’t encouraging them to follow in her footsteps.

While she joked that she’d like to see them “party a little more,” she quickly added, “Not like cocaine.”

The podcast remarks come as Glanville continues to battle the mysterious health issues that have dramatically affected her appearance over the past several years.

She recently revealed that doctors discovered a benign tumor in one of the lymph nodes in her face after previously believing a parasite or ruptured breast implants might be contributing to the ongoing swelling and facial disfigurement.

“It’s been a long three years,” Glanville said of her medical ordeal.

As for her latest parenting jokes, fans will likely be divided. But her talent for splitting audiences down the middle has always been part of Brandi’s brand.