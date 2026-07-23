Connecticut Man Beats Father to Death on Camera Before Being Shot Dead By Police

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Newly released body camera footage captures the harrowing moments before a Connecticut police officer fatally shot a man who authorities say refused repeated commands to stop attacking another person with a baseball bat.

The incident unfolded on the morning of July 19 in Meriden, Connecticut, after officers responded to reports of an active domestic violence situation at a home on Sagamore Road.

According to investigators, Officer Anthony Offiaeli arrived to find 38-year-old Robert Lee Jenkins III repeatedly striking a motionless man with a baseball bat (via TMZ).

A Connecticut man allegedly beat his father to death with a baseball bat. (Connecticut Office of Inspector General)

Body camera footage released by the Connecticut Office of Inspector General shows Offiaeli pointing his weapon at Jenkins while repeatedly yelling, “Put the f—ing bat down!”

Authorities say the officer issued the command four times as Jenkins allegedly continued the attack. He also radioed for backup, urging responding officers to “step it up,” before opening fire.

Investigators later identified the victim as 69-year-old Robert Jenkins Jr., the suspect’s father.

According to the preliminary report, Robert Jenkins Jr. suffered catastrophic blunt-force injuries to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Robert Lee Jenkins III was transported to a hospital, where he later died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was also classified as a homicide under Connecticut’s legal definition for deaths caused by another person.

The released footage is graphic and shows the suspect continuing to swing the bat even after the officer begins firing. Reports indicate Offiaeli discharged nearly 20 rounds before the assault finally stopped.

As is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting, Connecticut’s Office of Inspector General is investigating the use of deadly force.

A separate investigation into the underlying domestic violence homicide is being handled by Connecticut State Police.

Authorities have not released any information about what may have led to the fatal confrontation between father and son.

The body camera footage has quickly drawn widespread attention online because it documents the officer’s repeated attempts to end the attack before resorting to deadly force.

Officials have not announced when the investigations will be completed.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.