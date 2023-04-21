Maci Bookout Responds (In Cryptic Fashion) to Ryan Edwards Prison Sentence

Maci Bookout has something to say in the wake of her ex-boyfriend getting sent to prison.

Sort of, that is.

Kind of, we’d say.

In indirect fashion, really.

For those unaware, Ryan Edwards was sentenced on Thursday to nearly a year behind bars.

The legal decision came about two months after Edwards was arrested for harassing his estranged wife… about a month after Edwards was arrested for possession of a controlled substance… and about a week after he was arrested again after police found him unconscious and unresponsive.

Said a lawyer for the state of Kentucky on April 20 of Edwards:

“His option is to get clean or die. There will be a request for more rehabilitation. The opportunity he had he squandered.

“That is disrespectful to the court and makes a mockery.”

This is another Ryan Edwards mug shot. We’ve lost track how many it’s been now for him.

A judge essentially agreed, revoking Ryan’s probation and sentencing him 11 months and 29 days of jail time.

“He’s an extreme danger to himself, he died on Broad Street and had to be brought back to life,” the judge said in court.

“You would’ve been dead. You should realize that. He’s a danger to the public by driving his truck on drugs…

“You may have some problems with your wife, but you have three kids. I’m trying to save your life.”

Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

Bookout shares a 14-year old son with Edwards, although Ryan scarcely sees the teenager.

Hours after her ex was sent to jail, Bookout shared a video that featured two men discussing if someone should give up on a person who is going through a difficult time.

“It’s not about giving up on people. It’s about accountability to take responsibility for one’s self,” said one person in this video.

“I cannot help you if you cannot be involved to help yourself. I will say to them point blank, Listen, if you’re not going to be involved in this then there’s no point to me being involved.”

Maci Bookout shares son Bentley with Ryan Edwards, who has next to no contact with his child.

Bookout also shared a recent post that observers think was about Edwards and is ongoing saga.

It centered on the concept of inner peace.

“I heard someone once say, ‘Healing can be so hard when your inner child wants love, your teenage self wants revenge, and your current self only wants peace.'”

Bookout and Edwards starred way back in the day on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant after the former pregnant when she was a junior in high school.

She gave birth to her son Bentley in October 2018.