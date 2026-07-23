Tom Brady May Run For President Following WWE Stint, Claims NFL Insider

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It’s the NFL’s offseason, and Tom Brady has been retired for three years, but the GOAT is still managing to make a whole lot of headlines.

As we previously reported, Brady is participating in a weird fake rivalry with Logan Paul that will likely lead to Brady stepping into the WWE ring.

And why would a living legend on par with Jordan or Gretzky stoop to the level of a Paul brother?

Quarterback Tom Brady arrives for a ceremony with U.S. President Joe Biden as he welcomes the 2021 NFL Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the South Lawn of the White House on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Well, one longtime NFL insider believes that this is just the first step in a much larger plan for the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

“I spoke yesterday about Tom Brady’s foray into the world of WWE, and I got an email from a reader that I think may have been more accurate than I initially wanted to admit,” journalist Mike Florio said on his podcast this week (via Radar Online).

“There are two ways of looking at this. One, it’s a sort of bizarre mid-life crisis for Tom Brady, it’s an exercise in ego, can’t get enough, got to do more.

“There’s also a chance it is part of a broader plan. Is Tom Brady trying to cosy up to the wrestling base when it comes to for running for office?” Florio continued, adding:

“I did research this morning and the idea of Tom Brady running for president is not some new thing.”

Yes, the “Idiocracy was a documentary” crowd has been validated once again, and the world of pro wrestling is now considered a viable path to the White House.

Florio noted that Brady has been mentioned as a potential presidential candidate many times in the past, most notably by Sam Bankman Fried — who is now serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Not the most auspicious start to Tom Terrific’s political career, but presidential campaigns have overcome a felony or two in the past.

Speculation surrounding Brady and the WWE intensified after his increasingly public feud with Logan Paul.

The rivalry began with Brady slapping the WWE star and influencer during Fanatics Fest before the pair exchanged more taunts during the FIFA World Cup final.

Brady has also openly admitted he’d be interested in stepping into the ring if WWE could come up with the right storyline, and multiple reports say discussions between the two sides are ongoing.

However, neither Brady nor WWE has officially announced any agreement.

According to Radar, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi believes a WWE run could help Brady develop the charisma and public speaking skills that often benefit political candidates.

Lombardi pointed to the entertainment world’s long history of producing politicians, arguing that performing before massive live audiences can be valuable preparation for public office.

He also suggested Brady’s carefully managed public image and enormous name recognition would make him a formidable candidate if he ever decided to enter politics.

For now, though, there is no indication that Brady plans to run for office. The presidency speculation remains just that: speculation.

At the moment, Brady appears focused on his broadcasting career with FOX Sports, his business ventures, and whatever may or may not be developing with WWE.

Whether those wrestling rumors eventually become reality remains to be seen.

As for a presidential campaign?

There are a few more barriers to success there. But clearly, Tom is in need of a challenge these days.