Kelly Osbourne Slammed For Behavior In Wake of Ozzy’s Death

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This week marks one year since the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

And Kelly Osbourne marked the occasion with a lengthy Instagram post about what she’s learned from her 12 months of grief.

But while most commenters were sympathetic, some folks accused Kelly of using Ozzy’s death to draw attention to herself.

Kelly Osbourne attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“I don’t just mourn the father I lost. I mourn the soul I was before death taught my heart its own name,” Kelly wrote, adding:

“There is a grief that steals more than the person you love. It quietly takes the light from your laughter, the innocence from your hope, and the stranger you become is someone you’ll spend a lifetime trying to recognize.

“People think grief is missing someone who is gone, but the deepest sorrow is waking each day longing for the version of yourself who died with them.

“Grief is a language no one truly speaks until life forces it upon them.”

She went on to describe Ozzy as her “best friend,” “protector,” and “greatest teacher,” writing that she still feels his presence in everyday life despite the pain of no longer being able to speak with or hug him.

She also said she sees pieces of her father living on through her young son, Sidney, and thanked him for the love and guidance he gave her throughout her life.

Unfortunately, the touching tribute attracted plenty of harsh criticism.

Some social media users accused Kelly of focusing too much on her own grief instead of celebrating Ozzy’s extraordinary legacy.

According to Radar Online, critics claimed the post centered more on Kelly’s emotions than on the legendary musician’s accomplishments, with several commenters suggesting she was “making it all about herself.”

Others defended her, pointing out that grieving the loss of a parent is deeply personal and that everyone processes loss differently.

“Man if this isn’t one of the most relatable, accurate descriptions of the grief journey. I’m so so sorry. Big hugs from someone who also lost her dad. He’s with you always,” wrote one user.

It’s hardly the first time Kelly has been targeted online.

In recent months, she has repeatedly addressed cruel comments about her appearance and weight while continuing to mourn her father’s death. She has previously called the criticism “disgusting” and pushed back against speculation surrounding her health.

Sources close to the situation tell Radar that Kelly is taking the criticism in stride:

“Most people understand Kelly is sharing her own experience, but some online critics believe every anniversary post becomes centered on her emotions rather than Ozzy’s extraordinary legacy. That’s where the trolling is coming from,” says one insider.

“Supporters see a daughter processing unimaginable loss, while detractors accuse her of making herself the focus. It’s become an unfortunate pattern every time she speaks publicly about her father,” another added.

Everyone grieves differently, and our thoughts go out to the entire Osbourne clan as they continue to try and process their enormous loss.