Meghan Markle Allegedly Clashed with 'MasterChef' Judge After 'Royal' Misstep: Report

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Back in April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a trip to Australia.

Many recall this trip because the two were well-received, which seemed to make the royal firm frantic.

One of the things that actually happened was that Meghan Markle made a guest appearance on MasterChef Australia.

Now, a report describes an upsetting encounter as personalities clashed behind the scenes. What happened?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

‘All the way from sunny California …’

According to a report from SkyNews, Meghan clashed with MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow.

“We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before but no one like this,” Yeow announced in a promotional clip.

“All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia … the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!” she continued.

That sounds like a slightly cringe but otherwise fine introduction. That’s pretty normal for a cooking show introducing a celebrity guest.

But the report alleges that Meghan felt “frustrated” by the remark, which left Yeow feeling “upset.”

“It wasn’t about Meghan personally,” the inside source claimed.

“Poh felt she had been unintentionally drawn into a royal protocol issue she never intended to be part of,” the insider explained.

That sounds like the story of Meghan’s life over the past decade.

Yeow reportedly wanted to personally apologize to Meghan for any awkwardness, but apparently the show talked her out of it.

“She was willing to reach out immediately,” a second source alleged. “But she was advised to leave it for production to handle.”

‘There was no frustration on Meghan’s side …’

According to a third source, some moments were filmed but will never air from the episode. (That’s how TV works.)

“Poh is full of energy — she’s always joking and lifting the mood,” the third insider described.

The source claimed: She tried to bring that same spark with Meghan, cracking a few playful lines, but not all of it landed as intended.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Meghan told Page Six that she and Yeow “had a great time together on set.”

The insider clarified: “There was no frustration on Meghan’s side about anything that was said on set.”

What are we to make about this?

Well, it’s always possible that this is just part of the flurry of anti-Meghan stories that came pouring out of the royal firm as royalists panicked over how well liked Meghan and Harry are outside of beans-on-toast island.

But we can also consider the possibility that there was a small slice of awkwardness on set when someone dropped the word “royalty” in the same line as mentioning Meghan.

That said, we hope that she knows by now that no matter what she says or does, nothing will ever be good enough for the people who hate her. They clearly do not need a reason to hate her, after all.

Ultimately, it’s up to each individual whether to decide whether they believe that Meghan had some sort of huffy bit on screen or whether she was just a normal guest judge. The latter is more reasonable but, hey, you can believe anything that you like, we suppose.