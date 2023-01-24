Pete Davidson: Here's Why Fans Think He's Still Upset About the Kim Kardashian Breakup

It’s been four months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up.

And we probably don’t need to tell you that Pete has had no trouble moving on.

Within weeks of the split, Pete was canoodling with Emily Ratajkowski, and while that breakup didn’t last very long, there’s literally no better way to tell the world you’ve moved on than being seen in public with Emily Ratajkowski.

These days, Pete is dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, and while the couple seem to be enjoying each other’s company (and probably each other’s bodies bodies bodies) some fans are convinced that Davidson is still hung up on Kim.

Kim and Pete enjoying one another’s company on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

It seems that there are two reasons for this theory and frankly, they’re both pretty lame.

Some folks believe that Pete hasn’t been his usual lively self in recent weeks.

Of course, this observation is based on nothing more than still photos of Pete and Chase taken by paparazzi, so the people who arrived at that conclusion are probably guilty of projecting.

In reality, there’s no reason to believe, based on his body language or facial expressions, that Pete is any less happy than usual.

But as many have pointed out, his tattoos indicate that Kim has been on his mind fairly recently.

As you may recall Pete got three Kim-related tattoos during his time with Kim.

Pete and Kim’s relationship was short, but intense. (Getty)

He also branded her name into his flesh, which is the sort of procedure that isn’t easy to reverse.

Fortunately, in 2023, tattoo removal is expensive, but possible.

Thus, Pete has been able to erase some of the tributes to Kim that were scrawled into his flesh.

Kim and Pete at the 2022 Met Gala. (Photo via Getty)

Earlier this week, he and Chase took a vacation to Hawaii, where Pete went shirtless on the beach.

Onlookers noticed that he seemed to have had the Kim-inspired tats removed.

At the very least, Pete’s most controversial tattoo — the one bearing the initials of Kim’s four kids — has been removed from his neck.

YUM! Pete Davidson appears to be taking a bite out of Kim Kardashian in this photo of the couple. (Photo via Instagram)

No word yet on whether or not Pete is still rocking the other Kim tats, which include the words “my girl is a lawyer” (a reference to Kim’s legal career) and “Jasmine and Aladdin” (a reference to the SNL skit in which Kim and Pete shared their first kiss).

Whatever the case, it’s clear that Pete is eager to leave the past behind him.

That doesn’t mean that he’s unhappy with Chase, or in general, but leave it to the internet to take the most dramatic interpretation possible.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are officially an item. And it looks as though the relationship is progressing very rapidly!

Anyway, it looks as though Pete hasn’t had any difficulty in recovering from his latest big breakup.

As for Kim, she’s had bigger fish to fry, what with the father of her children revealing himself to be a rabid antisemite.

We guess that’s the sole upside to being permanently linked to a psychotic narcissist — it doesn’t leave you much time to wallow!