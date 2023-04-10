Tristan Thompson Signs with the Lakers, Will Totally Be Spending More Time with Khloe

Just days ago, fans expressed concern when they saw Khloe Kardashian partying with Tristan Thompson.

They both did it for the sake of their daughter, True. So … no big deal, right?

Maybe not. Because Tristan just fully committed himself to spending a lot more time in Los Angeles.

He is signing with the Lakers. Savvy career move … or part of a ploy to weasel his way back into Khloe’s heart? Again.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 12: Tristan Thompson #3 of the Chicago Bulls is fouled by Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on March 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 101-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

If you’re not familiar with the world of sports, the Lakers are a Los Angeles-based basketball team.

Tristan, who has clearly played elsewhere in the country, has now officially signed on to join them.

This is no longer just a behind-the-scenes report. The team went public about the news on social media.

Tristan Thompson posted this stylish pic of himself sitting on white marble stairs to his Instagram account

Tristan is hardly new to the scene.

Experts on the world of sportsball say that Tristan will bring experience to the Lakers’ lineup.

He’s not just a seatwarmer, insiders suggest. Between a current array of injuries on the team and Tristan’s history on the court, he could end up actually playing. Strange as it may sound, that is not a guarantee of signing on to a team.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian may never date again. But they’ll always be parents to little True.

Lakers fans are reportedly celebrating this news. Apparently, Tristan could help them to get an actual shot at success in the sports world.

Things were, we are to understand, looking less promising just last month.

However, many people’s reactions have less to do with who can best bounce and aim an orange sphere … and more to do with Tristan’s off-the-court life.

Khloe Kardashian and her awful ex are welcoming their second child together in this photo from The Kardashians.

Tristan has lived in Los Angeles before. But, when he worked and played on the other side of the country, he obviously did not spend as much time there.

This time, things will be different. It’s not that he’ll never have to leave, but LA will be his home base for work. That makes a difference.

And, in many ways, it is fantastic that he would get to spend more time with the two children whom he shares with Khloe. The two have continued amicably co-parenting … no matter what he puts her through.

What a cute photo! Tristan Thompson is pictured here with his three children.

Unfortunately, we have all recently witnessed ominous portents that foretell disaster. Specifically, red flags that Tristan and Khloe are once again growing closer.

Didn’t he cheat on and humiliate her yet again? Of course. That’s what he does. Sadly, he has been doing this since before True was born. True, who this month turns five years old.

The only thing that stops Tristan from cheating on Khloe is when they are not together, and thus it’s not cheating. Somehow, however, he has repeatedly wormed his way back into her good graces. And this new career move could make that much easier. Oh dear.