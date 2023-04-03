Jenelle Evans: David Eason Gives Jace Dating Advice! They Actually Get Along Now!

Last month, we reported on a surprising development in the life of a notorious former Teen Mom star:

After giving the boy over to her mother shortly after he was born, Jenelle Evans regained custody of her 14-year-old son Jace.

The news came as a surprise to Jenelle’s harshest critics — of which there are many — and lots of folks predicted that the situation would end badly.

But three weeks after she announced the custody change, Jenelle says Jace has adjusted to his new life as well as can be expected.

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Let’s hope this goes well for both of them! (Photo via Instagram)

One thing outside observers were concerned about was whether Jace would be able to get along with his stepfather, David Eason.

After all, Jenelle testified under oath that David is abusive to her children and that she frequently fears for their safety.

Jenelle also alleged that Eason broke her collarbone during a fight, but she later described the incident as a “drunk misunderstanding.”

Strange things are happening in the fetid swamp that Jenelle Evans and David Eason call home. And it seems recent events have driven David to tears. (Photo via Instagram)

Anyway, despite the scary circumstances, it seems that all is well on The Land — at least, according to Jenelle.

“David teaches him how to hunt, fish, fix dirt bikes or giving Jace dating advice,” Evans recently told E! News.

“Jace needed a father figure and I can tell how happy Jace is having one around,” she added.

Jenelle explained that she and David were not happy with the peers Jace was spending time with while he was under Barbara Evans’ care.

“We also didn’t like the crowds he was hanging out with, so now he’s in the country,” Jenelle said.

“He loves riding his dirt bike and working on it recently. He wants to sign up for dirt bike races in the future.”

Jenelle says that these days, she and Jace are “closer than ever and doing much better.”

Jenelle Evans cradles son Jace in this photo. Until recently, she did not have custody of the boy. (Photo via Instagram)

Sadly, it seems her relationship with Barbara has not improved.

“My relationship with my mother has got a little better, but truthfully she is still a little controlling,” she said.

“I think it’s going to take time for her to get used to this change.”

Barbara and Jenelle Evans used to be close. They are not close any longer. Far from it… (Photo via Instagram)

Jenelle says that despite their differences, she and Babs were able to work out a new custody arrangement without getting lawyers involved.

“I fought for a while and was waiting for my day in court to talk, but I’m glad we can compromise instead of throwing each other’s names under the bus through court trials,” she said.

“Court trials are very scary and I don’t suggest it. Definitely try co-parenting and mediation before fighting in court.”

Well, it sounds like Jenelle is feeling optimistic about this new situation — we just hope Jace is similarly hopeful.