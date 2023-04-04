Caterina Scorsone, Grey’s Anatomy Star, Details Horrifying House Fire

Caterina Scorsone is best known for her role on a series that often features terrifying mishaps, accidents and tragedies.

But the actress faced a real-life situation this year that nearly cost her anything.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Grey’s Anatomy star delved into detail about the devastating incident during which she lost all four of her pets.

And in which her kids came very close to perishing as well.

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 12: Actress Caterina Scorsone attends the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 14th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel on November 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

“While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub.

“When I looked down the hallway, a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house,” wrote Scorsone… who shares daughters Lucky, 3, Eliza, 10, and Paloma “Pippa” Michaela, 6, with ex-husband Rob Giles.

One thing about fires: they happen fast.

“I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Caterina Scorsone arrives at the premiere of Disney’s “Disenchanted” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood CA on November 16, 2022. The film begins streaming only on Disney+ November 18, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Added the actress:

“I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that, I am eternally grateful.

“Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets.

“We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Caterina Scorsone attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

Scorsone posted a photo along with this message of the destroyed residence and the aftermath of the fire.

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love,” she wrote.

“The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it, and we are so grateful.”

The actress, who portrays Amelia Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, also credited the support she received from community members and friends for helping her through the challenging time.

“This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community,” she continued.

“This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you, Trey!)

“Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door.

“Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland, who sent clothing and supplies, and my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids.

“Thank you to my team, who made everything easier.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Caterina Scorsone attends PaleyFest LA 2023 – “Grey’s Anatomy” at Dolby Theatre on April 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

To conclude, the television star wrote:

“Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other.”

Wow, huh?

We’re just so grateful that Scorsone and her kids made it out alright. We send them our best wishes.