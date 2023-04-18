Andrew Lewis: Jenelle Evans SUCKS! She Should NOT Have Custody of Jace!

These days, only the most diehard Teen Mom fans will remember the name Andrew Lewis.

It’s been several years since Lewis appeared on the show that made him infamous, but he crawled out from under his rock to grant a rare interview last week.

Andrew, of course, is the father of Jenelle Evans’ eldest son, Jace.

The 14-year-old has spent most of his life living with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, but in a shocking turn of events, Jenelle has now regained custody.

Jenelle Evans now has custody of her teenage son. Let’s hope this goes well for both of them!

And you better believe Andrew has some thoughts on the matter!

In a recent interview with The Sun Andrew begged Jenelle to let him see Jace.

Now, Lewis has spoken with the outlet a second time for some reason (or they just published some unused quotes from the first interview … ya never know with these shady British tabloids!), and this time, he comes off as much more combative.

“Nobody told me that s–t! Come on dude, tell me! I’m his father! But no. She don’t give a s–t,” Andrew told The Sun (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

“I ain’t gonna lie to you. I was beyond flabbergasted. I was like, ‘Holy s–t!’ It sucks.”

Andrew went on to explain that he had been paying child support to Barbara, but that arrangement has already come to an end.

Andrew Lewis is the father of Jenelle Evans’ eldest son. (Photo via The Sun)

“[My child support to Barbara] has been terminated because they just handed full custody over to Jenelle,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure she’s gonna hit me up for child support. Go ahead, hit me up. I don’t give a f–k,” Lewis continued.

“Go ahead hit me up, I’m still gonna pay my dues!”

Lewis says he’s shocked that Jenelle has regained custody of the boy. (Photo via MTV)

Andrew sounds like he very much does give a f–k, but clearly he wants Jenelle and the rest of the world to believe that he’s completely unbothered by this situation.

“I’m here to clear my name because there’s a lot of s–t that people are judging me [for], like I’m this crackhead and his piece of s–t guy. No, I’m not,” Andrew said.

Lewis claimed he’s been feeding the homeless in hospitals for the past several years. (Photo via MTV)

“It really does bother me. And it’s been bothering me for years upon years.”

Hopefully, Jenelle and Andrew will both bear in mind that there’s an impressionable young boy at the center of this conflict, and will thus make a point of avoiding any behavior that might further traumatize Jace.

Just kidding, they obviously won’t do that.

Jenelle Evans cradles son Jace in this photo. She recently regained custody of the boy. (Photo via Instagram)

But hey, at least the inevitable court battle over child support will be a wildly amusing one.

We just hope Jace won’t be watching.