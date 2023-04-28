Kailyn Lowry: My Son Tells Me to Put My Sex Toys Away and Stop Having Kids

Kailyn Lowry has been a divisive figure among Teen Mom fans since the start of her career.

Some appreciate Kail’s outspoken candor, while others think she’s the queen of TMI.

But love her or hate, there’s no denying that Lowry does not hold back when it comes to her personal life.

For example, on the most recent episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, Kail shared a tale that left some listeners absolutely appalled.

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

According to Lowry, she was creating sponsored content for a sex toy company, and she left a box of related products sitting out after she was finished.

Her eldest son, 13-year-old Isaac, found the box — and he was understandably less than thrilled.

“They’re sex toys, and Isaac is not dumb,” Kail told her audience, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Kailyn Lowry looks beautiful and very warm in this beach selfie during her Thailand trip. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“So he saw the sex toys in a box on the counter, and I woke up to a Post-It note on my door that said, ‘Put your keychains away and don’t leave them on the counter,'” Kail continued.

“I don’t even know why he called them that.”

Clearly, Isaac handled the matter with admirable tact — but he wasn’t done sharing his thoughts on the more intimate aspects of his mother’s life.

Here’s Kail and her eldest son Isaac. (Photo via Instagram)

“On the next door…the next [note] said, ‘Use a condom before you end up with yet another kid,’” Kail recalled.

Kail’s fans probably appreciated her candor, but on Twitter, most of the feedback was decidedly negative.

“Isaac had enough shame to live with! To bad Kail didn’t take parenting skills classes while earning a degree! $$$ does not make you a good mom!” wrote one user.

Kailyn Lowry and her children Isaac, Lincoln and Lux on one of their recent vacations. (Photo via Instagram)

“JFC if your teenage son has to lecture you about sex toys and birth control, you should be embarrassed instead of sharing that info with the world,” another added.

“Kail owes her son a PRIVATE apology.” “Nothing like exploiting your son on Social Media. This doesn’t go away, and he is going to have to live with this crap the rest of his life,” a third chimed in.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Photo via MTV)

The latest controversy surrounding Kail’s parenting comes on the heels of news that Lowry consulted Kris Jenner in her efforts to make her sons famous.

“I wrote to Kris Jenner and I was like, ‘Listen…I see what you did for your daughters and I’ll raise you, multiple sons,” Lowry admitted.

“Can you help me create this empire for my sons and you can take 20, 35, 40, 50%, I don’t care. Like I just need your guidance.’”

Kailyn Lowry has FOUR kids. She’s posing with them all in this sweet family photo. (Photo via Instagram)

That one didn’t sit well with fans either, but now it’ll probably be overshadowed by Vibrator-gate.

Hey, maybe this was a brilliant PR move on Kail’s part, as she’s hoping to distract from Jenner scandal.

With media savvy like that, she might not even need help from Kris!