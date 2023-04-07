Gwendlyn Brown: Okay, Here's How I Really Feel About My Mom's Boyfriend...

Once again, Gwendlyn Brown isn’t holding anything back.

This time, however, it’s in a positive sense of that term.

Over the past several weeks, the 21-year old daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown has dragged her father for a variety of reasons — from his perceived sexism to his penchant for manipulating his spouses.

In her latest Instagram Live exchange with fans, though?

Gwendlyn Brown explains it all on her latest recap and commentary for Sister Wives. Awww, you can see what looks like the remnants of her Valentine’s Day behind her! (Image Credit: YouTube)

Gwendlyn focused on her mother and, specifically, her mother’s brand new relationship.

“Yeah, I do like my mom’s boyfriend. I think he’s a lot of fun,” Gwendlyn said of David Woolley, citing her younger sister and adding:

“He and Truely get along really well, which is what I was most concerned about.”

Christine went public with her relationship in Valentine’s Day, stating that she and Woolley have been an item since December.

Christine Brown and boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Brown wrote at the time, adding in a gushing tone:

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Indeed, things sounded pretty darn serious right away for Christine and David.

David Woolley has his arm around Christine Brown in this very cute photo of the couple.

For those unfamiliar with Christine’s lover…

Woolley is a car aficionado and, based on his Instagram uploads, he loves to document moments with his grandchildren.

He hails from California, currently lives about 30 minutes away from Christine in Utah and has owned his construction company, David Woolley Drywall, since 2015.

Woolley reportedly is a widower and he shared eight kids with his first wife.

He appears to love Christine, writing on social media on in February:

When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before.

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

From what we can tell, he may also appear on Sister Wives Season 18.

Gwendlyn, meanwhile, told followers that recently went to breakfast with the new couple during their trip through Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I was like, ‘I’m not calling him dad, even if there’s a fire,'” she said she joked at the time with Christine.

As one of six kids Christine shares with her ex, Kody Brown, Gwendlyn says that all of her siblings “get along” with Woolley.

“We think he’s fun,” she said. “As a person, we like him.”

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

Christine, for her part, simply can’t stop writing extremely nice things about her man.

“I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life,” the Sister Wives star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 12, sharing the above picture of the couple.

“He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

She went ahead and also “Unbelievably Happy,” “My King,” “Love This Life of Mine” and “I’m So Blessed” hashtags to her post.

