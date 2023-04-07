Khloe Kardashian: Here’s Your First Hint About My Second Baby Name!

One must have it to Khloe Kardashian:

She gives good tease.

Back in August 2022, the reality star welcomed her second child with retired basketball player and serial cheater, Tristan Thompson.

The former couple became parents once again via a surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian is a guest here on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She made an appearance in April 2023.

All this time later, meanwhile, we still don’t know very much about child number-two, who joins Khloe’s immediate family alongside four-year old daughter True.

We know the kid is a boy and… that’s pretty much it.

Appearing this week as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, however, Khloe offered fans their very first tease of just what the toddler is called.

And she also revealed why hasn’t yet come forward with all this information just yet.

“He’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show. And I didn’t know it was going to be this far out,” Khloe flat-out admitted of The Kardashians Season 3, which is expected to air… some time soon on Hulu.

“He was delivered via surrogate, or the stork I like to say, and at first, I did not know what I was going to name him,” Kardashian continued.

“I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, and so at first he didn’t have a name.”

He does now, and True knows it, of course, which prompted Khloe to quip on air:

“So now I’m just like, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

True Thompson was destined for a crown by virtue of being born to Khloe Kardashian. In this photo, she got to wear one! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kardashian did admit that, just like his dad and sister, the eight-month old’s name begins with a T.

“He is a quiet baby. He’s a happy baby, which is amazing. My daughter was the same, so I’ve been lucky twice,” Khloe added on the talk show.

On a related personal note, Kardashian sparked reconciliation rumors with Thompson earlier this week after TMZ reported she was spotted with him at a McDonald’s drive through … despite his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

Going full duck with this selfie, Khloe Kardashian reminder her followers of how dramatically her look has changed. She’s serving Pixar goldfish vibes. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to Hudson, Khloe insisted she is single.

However, Us Weekly recently reported that Tristan moved down the street from his ex and multiple-time baby mama.

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” the tabloid wrote on Wednesday.

“Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with their daughter, True. (Photo via Instagram)

This same insider added that Thompson somehow still has “hope” he and Khloe may give it a romantic go. Again.

“He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying,” the insider claims.

“At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family.

“He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority.

“He just wants to be there for his kids.”