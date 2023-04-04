Christine Brown Hangs with Boyfriend's Grandkids, Takes Next Step in Serious Relationship

Yes, folks.

It’s serious.

As all Sister Wives fans ought to know by now, Christine Brown is dating David Woolley.

The mother of six went public with this relationship on Valentine’s Day, several weeks after she got together with the first man she’s dated since splitting from spiritual spouse Kody Brown in November 2021.

Christine Brown is spending time here with David Woolley and his loved ones, along with her daughters.

Almost immediately, it was evident this romance was anything but casual… considering Christine referred to David as her soulmate in her initial post about him.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Brown wrote at the time, adding in a gushing tone:

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine Brown and boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah.

Now, meanwhile, Christine has shared the first photo of her and Woolley mingling with various members of their family.

In the Instagram snapshot at the outset of this article, you can see the 50-yer old Sister Wives standing alongside her man and his daughter, Kati Charlene.

Also in the photo are Kati’s three sons and Christine’s 12-year-old daughter, Truely.

“Had so much fun seeing my daughter and her boys for a short visit! #grandkids #family #familytime #myqueen,” Woolley captioned the lovely group pose.

Christine Brown and David Woolley just seem to happy together. And we are SO happy for them!

Woolley has not been shy when it comes to his affection for Brown.

“When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” David previously wrote on social media.

“When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me.

“Love, your king.”

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

Kati, who is quite active on social media, formerly praised both her dad and Christine amid their very public romance.

In February, she shared on TikTok, “Christine has found a way to make all my siblings feel loved, and she’s amazing.”

Prior to sharing David’s identity publicly, Christine also noted that he was “incredible with Truely.”

This really does seem like a perfect match, doesn’t it?

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

“I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life,” the Sister Wives cast member added via Instagram on Sunday, March 12, sharing a picture of the couple.

“He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

She went ahead and also “Unbelievably Happy,” “My King,” “Love This Life of Mine” and “I’m So Blessed” hashtags to her post.

