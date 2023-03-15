David Woolley Praises the F-ck Out of Christine Brown: Look at All She Does for Me!

Another day, another reason to think Christine Brown and David Woolley are pretty much the cutest couple in the history of the Earth.

Or at least somewhere in the top 10.

Woolley took to his official Instagram page on Tuesday, March 14, to share an snapshot of a mirror with a message from the 50-year-old Sister Wives star.

“I love you! My King,” Brown appears to have written to her boyfriend.

We’ve frequently seen Christine and David refer to each other as Queen and King, respectively, over the past several weeks.

“I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life,” the TLC personality wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 12, for recent example.

She added at the time:

“He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

David Woolley has his arm around Christine Brown in this very cute photo of the couple.

Wooley is a 58-year old widow and business owner.

He went public with his romance in mid-December, becoming the first person Christine has dated seriously since splitting from Kody Brown back in November 2021.

She hasn’t held back when it comes to how she feels about Woolley, either.

It’s safe to say Brown is VERY smitten.

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath,” the Sister Wives cast member gushed via social media at the time.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa.

“I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.

Wow, huh? Sorry-not-sorry, Kody!

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

Woolley, for his part, reflected on his growing bond with Christine in a post of his own last month.

“When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” Davidd wrote.

“When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me.

“Love, your king.”

Christine surprised many Sister Wives fans in close to a year and a half ago when she announced that she and Kody (who is allegedly in denial about Christine’s love life) called it quits.

The exes share six kids together: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote online on November 2, 2021.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”