Kim Kardashian to Star On American Horror Story Season 12

Kim Kardashian is coming to a small screen near you later this yer.

No, she doesn’t have a new sex tape out… that we know if.

And, no, this is not a reference to The Kardashians Season 3, the trailer for which just recently hit the Internet.

Instead, we’re talking about the unexpected news that this long-time reality star has landed a rather substantial role in American Horror Story Season 12.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

As a character specifically written with her in mind, Kardashian will joins returning series alum Emma Roberts on the drama — which, in a first for the popular show, will be written and showrun by a single writer, Halley Feiffer.

TOPSHOT – US media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian attends the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade Rennais FC at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 19, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” said American Horror Story co-creator Murphy in a statement on Monday.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.

“Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

While no further details about Kim and Emma’s roles have not been shared publicly at this time, The Hollywood Reporter states that season 12 will be based on author Danielle Valentine’s upcoming book “Delicate Condition.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The novel, which will be released in August, centers on a woman named Anna Alcott who begins to start a family.

However, amid her journey to pregnancy, she grows convinced that someone is trying to stop her baby dream from coming true.

Kardashian reportedly made a positive impression on Murphy back when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021.

Aside from her well-known reality TV career over the years, the mother of four does have a number of acting credits, including appearances on series CSI: NY, Drop Dead Diva and Beyond the Break.

Socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Andrea RENAULT / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

American Horror Story tapped Jessica Lange for a starring role back in season one and has often employed huge names in fascinating capacities ever since.

The program famously cast Lady Gaga, whose acting credits were then just her own elaborate music videos, in season five … paving the way for her successful movie career.

Might Kim Kardashian soon follow the same path???