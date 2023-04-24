Caryn Chandler Net Worth: Will Matt Roloff Ask Her to Sign a Prenup?

Just last week, Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler announced their engagement to the world.

To many Little People, Big World fans, this was a long time coming. However, others were dreading this step in their romance.

In the past, social media users have tried to “warn” Matt about this relationship.

One big fear is that Caryn is merely after Matt’s money. Matt has laughed this off, leading fans to wonder about Caryn’s net worth.

Over her years on Little People, Big World, Caryn Chandler has had her share of awkward moments. (Image Credit: TLC)

After so many years together, Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are now engaged.

Just days ago, they announced the happy news. It makes sense, as they have made so much progress building their dream home.

Amy moved on, marrying Chris Marek and finding her happily ever after. Though Matt and Caryn were together for much longer and are not yet married, he’s on a similar path.

They’re engaged! Caryn Chandler is flashing a gorgeous ring in this photo with her fiance.

Matt is looking to move on from what has, for years, been his residence on Roloff Farms.

He’s not moving … well, not more than a few yards, really.

Together, he and Caryn planned their forever home. This sizable house, which some fans are referring to as a mansion, is to their specifications. Or it will be, after construction crews are done.

In mid-March of 2023, Matt Roloff shared this photo. He was standing on some very early work on his future dream home. He’s going to need more walls. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Matt famously loves his projects. And all of this is happening on Roloff Farms, which — as he has made very clear — is his property.

But, contrary to how a lot of fans have discussed his big construction goals, this is not solely Matt’s endeavor.

Caryn helped him plan it. And he noted that she was the one who found the construction team that is doing the actual, you know, construction.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are all smiles while hanging out here in Arizona.

And, contrary to what many fans have assumed, this couple is not financially one-sided, either.

Online estimates place Caryn Chandler’s net worth at around $4.5 million.

Obviously, this could be inaccurate — net worth is complex and fluid, parts of it are inherently subjective, and these estimates are really just speculation. We also do not know where Caryn might have made that much, though reality TV would obviously be one revenue stream.

In early April 2023, Matt Roloff shared this selfie of himself with Caryn Chandler as they enjoyed a quick trip to Arizona. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Viewers first got to know Caryn when she was working as a manager at Roloff Farms.

Officially, she and Matt began publicly dating months after he finalized his divorce from Amy, back in 2016.

According to various sources, including Amy’s own book (and a helping of common sense), Matt and Caryn’s relationship allegedly began much earlier. Much earlier.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler make a cute couple, don’t you think?

Regardless of their relationship’s dubious origins, many fans support them and their romance.

And many of them sighed with relief when Caryn formally quit her job on the farm back in 2018.

Sometimes, things just happen without anyone doing anything wrong. But it can be very weird when an employee dates their boss. Even when he’s no longer married!

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff have their bags packed. They’re ready for a vacation.

Matt has previously clapped back at people who suggested that he “get a prenup,” telling them that Caryn finances might surprise them.

Obviously, tastefully, he defended his now-fiancee but did not divulge any details.

Clearly, these two are doing just fine. Not just because they have their money — but because they have each other.