Matt Roloff Posts Major Update on Dream Home with Caryn Chandler

Last month, Matt Roloff’s dream home construction project began in earnest.
Years of planning went into this. Matt and his lady love, Caryn Chandler, want to spend the rest of their lives on the Roloff Farms house.
Matt has been updating fans and followers in recent weeks on how far along things have come.
His latest update came this week, and the progress is truly astounding. As you can see for yourself below, it’s looking much more like an actual house!
Last month, Matt Roloff took to social media to announce that work was at long last underway.
“Very excited to be finally, after five years of planning to be starting our own new house,” the Little People, Big World star began.
He shared: “@JacobRoloff45 is cutting up logs we’ve been saving.”
Matt went into detail. He shared that some of the wood is simply purchased. That is pretty realistic.
However, some of the lumber would be “cut on our LT40 mill we have at the farm,” the family patriarch detailed.
“It’s going to be a busy, busy spring/summer,” Matt then very accurately predicted.
Obviously, the earliest photos showed stacks of wood and some free-standing walls that did not amount to much.
Those familiar with construction projects know that one can drive past a barely-there skeleton of a future building for weeks or months without any idea of what it will look like eventually.
In mid-March, Matt celebrated the very first wall. Not much changed during that first week.
However, layers and additional supports went up even before the start of April.
This project is a wealthy man’s home, and they are building it on a sprawling property that Matt owns. He also has a lot of equipment on site.
It is possible that Matt’s means and location are allowing him to speed things along in ways that, say, a downtown construction project could never emulate.
A few weeks ago, you could really see that Matt and Caryn’s future dream home was beginning to take the shape of an actual house.
His latest update came this week.
Just one month after Matt’s house gained its first actual wall, it is looking profoundly house-shaped.
“Craziest, most fun, and exciting time in my life,” Matt Roloff captioned the updated photos.
“Yes .. its exhausting,” he admitted. “But life at the ripe old age of 61 is still exhilarating.”
Matt reminded his fans and followers that “building things has always been a passion of mine.”
“Now I’m having fun,” Matt then declared.
“Oh… and the negative Nelly’s out there …,” he addressed. “Sorry you’re not having fun in life.”
Building a dream home certainly sounds exciting!