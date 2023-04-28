Bam Margera Surrenders to Police, Blasts His Family In Bizarre Tirade

We have good news and bad news with regard to the latest insane Bam Margera drama.

In case you missed it, Bam spent much of this week running from police after he into some nearby woods following an alleged assault on his brother, Jesse Margera.

Making the situation even more frightening was the fact that Bam had his girlfriend’s eight-year-old child with him as he evaded capture for nearly three days.

So the good news is that Bam has finally turned himself in to the authorities to face assault charges for the attack on Jesse.

Bam Margera has been booked on assault charges. The details of the Jackass star’s arrest are shocking. (Photo via Getty)

The bad news is, Bam’s still refusing to take any accountability for his actions, and he’s still very, very pissed off at his brother.

“I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers,” Margera captioned the photo below.

“Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later,” he continued.

Bam Margera has surrendered to authorities after spending three days on the run. (Photo via Instagram)

“The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F-ck him.”

The “302” part refers to the code for involuntary commitment to a psychiatric care facility.

Needless to say, it doesn’t sound like Bam and Jesse have settled their differences.

TV personality Bam Margera attends the “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” New York Special Screening at Sunshine Landmark on October 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A tweet from the county sheriff’s head of public information outlined a full list of charges against Bam.

“’Bam’ Margera turned himself in this morning at PSP Avondale,” the tweet read.

“He was fingerprinted and photographed before being arraigned at District Court 15-3-04, where his bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. The preliminary hearing is set for May 25 at the Chester County Court of Common Pleas.”

Counting yesterday’s arraignment, Bam has now been arrested three times this year.

According to his family, the erratic behavior that he’s been demonstrating in recent months is the result of his multiple addictions.

The former Jackass star has struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life, but he seems to have entered a severe downward spiral over the winter.

Actor Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “The Last Stand” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The decline likely has something to do with the fact that Bam’s wife Nicole Boyd filed for divorce in February.

Margera has been on a tear ever since, but it seems he was indulging his worst impulses in the months leading up to the split as well.

Boyd said she was left with no choice but to file for divorce after learning that Bam had been caring for the couple’s 5-year-old son while intoxicated.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.