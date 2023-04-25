Usman Umar Appears to Be Dating a New American, Angling for 90 Day Fiance Comeback

About a month ago, we warned that Usman Umar was threatening to return to 90 Day Fiance in some form.

The self-styled “Sojaboy” had announced that he might be in love again.

Now, a report says that Usman truly is making a comeback to 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

And we may even know the identity of his newest lady love.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 star Usman "Sojaboy" Umar

Hanekawa is a co-host of The Fraudcast. She is also the ex-wife of Benjamin Taylor, who appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 3.

She recently took to Instagram to share some tea. And she even included a teapot emoji.

“A reliable source hints at Usman returning for [90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days] with a whole new love interest!” she teased.

The Fraudcast co-host Hanekawa took to social media with a surprising piece of news about Usman “Sojaboy” Umar in late April of 2023. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Hanekawa then identified the suspected significant other: a wedding wardrobe designer named Kiera Elise Ogden.

Yes, Kiera works out of the United States. Which means that she fits the bill of Usman’s previous on-screen lady loves.

However, after Usman’s time with “Baby Girl” Lisa Hamme and then Kimberly Menzies, Kiera might not be what viewers expect.

Kiera Elise Ogden is a wedding wardrobe designer based in the United States. In April 2023, a report claimed that she had caught the eye of an infamous 90 Day Fiance cast member. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What do we know about Kiera? She is 35 years old. She is from New Jersey.

And Usman has absolutely peppered her Instagram pages (she has a personal and professional page) with thirsty comments. In some cases, referring to her as his “wife.”

Now, maybe Usman is just being weird and horny. But that’s a lot of attention to direct at one specific person. Especially a full month after his previous announcement.

On his Instagram Story in late March, 2023, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar wrote that he thinks that he is in love again. (Image Credit: Instagram)

So yes, it is entirely possible that Usman is just getting super worked out about a random woman whom he has never met.

It happens. Most people have the self-restraint to not leave comments calling a total stranger their “wife.”

However, there is an unexpected wrinkle in this story. See, Usman is not the only member of the franchise to follow Kiera.

Usman follows Kiera. So does Amira Lollysa, the French beauty who appeared on 90 Day Fiance a couple of years ago.

Memorably, the COVID-19 pandemic threw her and Andrew’s plans for a loop. Amira went to Serbia and to Mexico, but never made it to the United States.

However, Amira has been to the US since then. And Kiera flew all the way to Vegas to help her celebrate her birthday.

So she is friends with a 90 Day Fiance cast member. And she could, potentially, be in a relationship with another.

This is fascinating and we have several questions. Did Amira set them up somehow? Will Usman and Kiera actually appear on the show?

In time, perhaps we will have our answers.