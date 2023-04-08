Amy Slaton to Josh Seiter: Leave Me Alone, Stalker!!!

Amy Slaton is single.

The 1000-lb Sisters star confirmed her marital status on TikTok this week, at last acknowledging that she’s in the middle of divorce proceedings.

Her husband of four years, Michael, filed the official papers in early March.

Here’s the thing, however…

Just because Slaton is single, that doesn’t mean she’s prepared to mingle.

At least not with Josh Seiter.

A suitor on The Bachelorette Season 11, Seiter has tried to stay relevant of late by using the Internet to hit on older reality stars.

He previously expressed an interest in both Meri Brown and Christine Brown of Sister Wives fame, for example.

A few days ago, meanwhile, Seiter claimed he had a crush on Slaton and was even heading to Kentucky for a date with the TLC personality.

“I’m going because honestly ever since I first saw her on TV in 2020 I can’t stop thinking about her,” the loser said at the time.

“My whole life I’ve been attracted to bigger plus-sized women, and she epitomizes the type of woman I’m attracted to,” he says now.

“Because of societal pressures I was never open or honest about my attraction before, but I recently stopped caring what society thinks and that’s why I’m being open about my attraction to Amy.”

Amy Slaton is ready to take on the world. She’s pictured here on social media just days after her marriage ended.

Plenty of observers think Seiter is simply chasing clout by feigning an interest in Amy Slaton… including Slaton herself.

On Wednesday, Josh announced that Amy had responded to his attempt to slide into her DMs.

He even included snippets of their alleged exchange online.

“Go away. I don’t want to be with you,” Amy allegedly wrote to Josh. “I have a man. Stop being a weird stalker.”

“U r a clout chaser,” Amy rightfully added.

Apparently unable to accept Slaton’s answer, while reaffirming that whole stalker thing, Josh responded:

“Just give me one chance to prove I can be the man you need in your life.

“Please don’t listen to what people say about me. I’m a good guy with a good heart.”

After getting snubbed in such a manner, Seiter pretended to be upset about the response on Instagram.

“I never thought Amy would respond that way. I was just trying to do something nice for her,” he wrote via his Instagram Story.

Perhaps, however, Slaton is a grown and mature and well-grounded woman who doesn’t need your pity, dude.

Did you ever think of that?

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

Seiter has dated/hit on/publicly professed his love for a slew of freshly single reality TV stars.

Over the past two years, he was… briefly engaged to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Yolanda Leak … and has dated 90 Day Fiance stars Rose Vega and Karine Martins.

Josh also had a short “relationship” with Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes, and he attempted to hit on Sister Wives stars Meri and Christine.

The guy seriously sucks.

For her part, Amy and Michael split late this winter, following an ugly altercation that prompted a 911 call.

According to the dispatch, Slaton labeled her estranged spouse as abusive and controlling while talking to police officers.

We wish her the best moving forward.

