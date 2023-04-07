Amy Slaton Makes First Public Comment About Impending Divorce

The rumor is very much a reality.

As previously reported, Amy Slaton really has split from her husband of four years… according to Amy herself.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star officially confirmed her relationship status via her TikTok account on Thursday, changing up her bio to read as follows:

“I’m just a single mom of two wonderful boys.”

Prior to this declaration, we had mostly been relying on third-person accounts and other types of records to learn what was going on between Amy and estranged spouse Michael.

The two got into a heated argument on February 24 that led to Slaton calling 911.

A few days after this exchange took place, Amy filed for a restraining order against Michael.

Then, courtesy of legal documents obtained by The Sun, we discoveredd that Amy wrote at the time how “[Michael] is mentally abusive” and is also “very controlling.”

Pretty disturbing accusations, wouldn’t you say?

“The night of 2/24/23 he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat,” Amy added in her filing this winter.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

Amy also alleged Michael was “too violent” around young sons Gage and Glenn.

The 1000-lb Sisters lead alleged:

“When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm.

“[He] won’t give me money for our eight-month-old. He makes me do everything with the house, boys, and has no job.”

1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1202574828845040/f Credit: Amy Slaton

In early March, meanwhile, Michael filed for divorce.

He has also denied all of Amy’s claims of domestic violence.

He did admit to the aforementioned argument, though.

Speaking to police officers who responded to her 911 call, Slaton said Michael “became violent” during their fight and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home.

The soon-to-be-exes are parents to a two-year old named Gage and an eight-month old named Glenn.

Adorable! Gotta love this poster of Amy Slaton and her very young son, Gage.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun previously reported of how things fell apart between the reality stars, adding of a timeline:

“

They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Another source has said Michael didn’t want his sons featured on the aforementioned TLC reality show.

Overall, it very much seems as if parenthood unfortunately took its toll on both Slaton and Halterman… it cost them their relationship.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

Amy, insiders also have said of late, feels “overwhelmed.”

Yes, she has support from sibling Tammy and, no, she doesn’t have any regrets.

But this is still a lot to handle.

Still, “no one in the family likes Michael,” this same Sun source emphasizes, making it sound as if most people around her think Amy is making the right call.