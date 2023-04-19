Amy Slaton Returns to Kentucky Home, Settles in Without Allegedly Abusive Husband

Amy Slaton is back home.

But it’s not the same home she left several weeks ago.

About a month ago, we reported that Michael Halterman had filed to divorce the 1000-lb Sisters cast member after four years of marriage.

A few weeks earlier, we learned Amy had moved out of the home the former couple had shared together and had move into the same home as her sibling, Tammy.

Amy took her young sons, Glenn and Gage, with her at the time.

Now, however, Slaton has taken to TikTok in order to share new videos of the aforementioned kids inside of their previous residence.

One post (captioned “Brothers playing together”) features Gage and Glenn playing with their toys on the floor of Amy’s original Kentucky abode.

A second video captured Amy singing the nursery rhyme “If You’re Happy and You Know It (Clap Your Hands)” as Gage danced to the rhythm.

Photo via Unknown

We shared screen captures from one of these videos above, and the point to emphasize here is the following:

Amy and her children are no longer living under Tammy’s roof.

It’s very safe to assume, however, that Michael is NOT residing in this residence anymore.

In fact, a judge recently ruled that Amy and Michael must stay 500 feet away from each other at all times these days.

According to court documents from last month, Michael previously asked for temporary joint custody of his two young sons because he has “been in a caregiver role for the children since birth,” along with Amy.

On March 13, a judge decreed that the estranged spouses — who are parents to sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months — will have a shared parenting schedule that will allow both parties to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

The same judge ordered that Amy and Michael “remain 500 feet from one another at all times,” including each other’s properties, and that the only communication they are to have is via a court-supervised app.

The paperwork does give Michael permission to “enter onto their marital residence at an agreed upon time and date to recover his clothing, paperwork and personal effects.”

Michael and Amy aren’t allowed to say anything negative about the other on social media, either.

The reality star got into a heated exchange on February 24, which prompted a call to 911 from Amy and subsequent allegations against Michael that he’s been emotionally abusive and extremely controlling.

“The night of 2/24/23 he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat,” Amy wrote in her filing this winter.

Slaton also alleged Michael was “too violent” around young sons Gage and Glenn.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

The 1000-lb Sisters lead went on to claim:

“When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm.

“[He] won’t give me money for our eight-month-old. He makes me do everything with the house, boys, and has no job.”

Speaking to police officers who responded to her 911 call, Slaton also said Michael “became violent” during their fight and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home.

As mentioned above, neither Amy nor Michael have said anything in public about the fracas or about their impending divorce in general.