Meri Brown: See Ya, Kody! I’m Off to See the World!

Meri Brown is outta here, folks.

Much to the credit of this long-time Sister Wives cast member, the TLC personality confirmed to fans this week that she isn’t about to sit around and sulk.

She has no interest in just remaining in Flagstaff and lamenting the end of her marriage.

Nope. That wouldn’t be healthy for her — and Meri appears to know it.

“First London, now Puerto Vallarta too,” the 52-year old shared on Tuesday, April 18, adding via her Instagram Story:

“Guess I’ll be a world traveler this year. I’ll take it!”

Brown has been enjoying her new status as a single woman following her sp;it from the polygamous patriarch after nearly 32 years of marriage.

In December 2022, viewers watched Kody tell host Sukanya Krishnan during the Sister Wives: One on One special that he didn’t “consider [himself] married to Meri.”

From there, what choice did Meri even have?

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody said via joint statement on January 10.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Meri Brown looks great in this photo. Do you think she got work done?

Since this message went viral, however, there’s been speculation that Meri would be open to a romantic reconciliation.

“Kody could very simply have at least half of his family back,” an insider recently alleged to The Sun adding a further explanation:

“Meri and Janelle would take him back if he was a changed man.

“It would take a lot of work to fix their problems, rebuild the family and move on peacefully, but he is optimistic.”

A little snow isn’t about to get Meri Brown down. Quite the opposite, in fact!

Meri has never really been shy about how badly she wants things to work out between her and Kody — yes, even now.

The two reality stars hadn’t had sex in over a decade at the time of their split. And yet.

“That’s definitely something that I miss. I miss emotional intimacy with him. I miss conversations with him. I miss physical intimacy with him,” Meri admitted last year.

“I would love it if he would hold my hand.

“I have hope that he will [come back to full fellowship] and also if he never does then I’m going to create my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have.

“This is my family.”