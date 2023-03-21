Michael Halterman Files to Divorce Amy Slaton After 4 Years of Marriage

It’s official.

And it’s officially very unfortunate.

Following the rumor that Amy Slaton was done with Michael Halterman after four years as husband and wife, we learned on Monday that Halterman was the one who has actually filed for divorce.

Based on court documents filed in Kentucky, he did so on March 13.

After getting together all the way back high school, Amy and Michael exchanged vows nearly four years to the day prior to this filing.

They just finished filming the first half of 1000-lb Sisters Season 4.

On an episode that aired in February, viewers were seemingly given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses.

The 1000-lb Sisters installment in question featured Amy breaking down as her husband sat around drinking beer with friends — instead of helping with his two young sons, Glenn and Gage.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Indeed, The Sun previously quoted an insider who claimed Amy and her kids are living with Tammy Slaton at the moment, adding:

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby.

1000-Lb Sisters premiered in 2020; it chronicles Amy and sister Tammy Slaton on their individual weight loss journeys.

Amy’s relationship with Halterman, meanwhile, has also been at the center of the program, with the arrival of son Glenn last year playing a prominent role on Season 3.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Amy said on the series premiere, stating back then:

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

Amy is yet to make a public comment about the end of her marriage.

She did hint in February 2022, though, that starring on a reality show as a then-pregnant parent was starting to take its toll.

“If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” Amy told The Sun about 13 months ago.

“I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

A follow-up report alleged that the program also fueled tension between these stars.

“[Michael] doesn’t want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees,” The Sun also reported previously, quoting someone familiar with both spouses.

“They have been fighting over this for months.”

