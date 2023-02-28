1000-lb Sisters Stunner: Amy Slaton Splits from Her Husband!

Amy Slaton has broken up with husband Michael Halterman… and will file for divorce in the very near future, according to a shocking new report.

An insider has told The Sun that Amy has already moved out of the Kentucky home she’s been sharing with Michael, taking two-year old son Gage and seven-month old son Glenn with her.

Wow, huh?

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” says The Sun source, adding that Amy and her kids are staying with sibling Tammy at the moment.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

We didn’t know the problems ran this deep between Amy and Michael

However, the former did break down on the most recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters after her spouse sat around drinking beer with friends instead of helping with his sons.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Amy and Michael — who welcomed Glenn in July of last year — have not yet filed for divorce in the state of Kentucky, The Sun emphasizes.

They met in high school and got married on March 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Slaton said on her show’s series premiere in January 2020.

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

As mentioned above, Amy hasn’t hidden her marital frustrations on air this season.

“Daddy ain’t doin’ sh-t. Sometimes I feel like I got three kids,” Amy said on 1000-lb Sisters last Tuesday.

Neither side of this relationship has addressed this split in public just yet.

Tammy Slaton hasn’t commented on it, either.

Adorable! Gotta love this poster of Amy Slaton and her very young son, Gage.

The timing is both ironic and unfortunate, too, as Tammy just got married in November.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy recently told E! News of exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham just over two months ago.

“God truly blessed me.”

Tammy met Caleb at the Ohio rehab facility in which she has resided since early 2022.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

The newlyweds even got married in the parking lot of this same building.

“You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” Tammy told People Magazine at the time. “I’m married now!”

Sadly, the same can no longer be said of Amy Slaton.

We wish her the best of luck in her journey ahead.

